UK: Couple Accidentally Throw Out £15,000 At Recycling Centre

An unidentified couple from Burnham-on-Sea accidentally threw £15,000 at a recycling centre after clearing out of a bunch of boxes from their home which they later took to the Recycle for Bathnes depot. According to an international media outlet, the staff had stumbled across the hidden fortune while on the hunt for some electrical cable. However, after discovering the box, the staff had alerted Avon and Somerset Police after which the cops went through the CCTV to find the car that had dropped the boxes.

While talking to a local media outlet, the couple said that they were clearing out the home of a recently deceased relative before dropping off the boxes at the recycling depot. Because of the CCTV footage, the cops were able to locate the couple using the car's registration plate and after reaching their home the couple went along to the police station and cops agreed their account of what happened matched up so they were able to reunite them with their cash. The couple also told the police that the deceased relative had a habit of hiding cash around the house in unusual places and even they were surprised to learn the amount that their relative had stashed away inside the box of junk.

An example of diligence and professionalism

In a Facebook post-Avon and Somerset Police wrote, “We would like to say a big thank you to the staff at the recycling centre. Without their diligent attitude, integrity and assistance, the family would never have known about the money found, and we would not have been able to return it to them, especially in time for Christmas. Happy New Year everyone, from all of us at Avon and Somerset Police”. Bath and East Somerset Council also responded saying that they were proud of their waste and recycling teams who worked hard all year round. They further added that the incident was a lovely example of their diligence and professionalism. "Our eagle-eyed member of staff who spotted the money is currently having a well-deserved Christmas break”, they wrote.

