This New Meme About Grouping Animals In Band Has Taken Internet By Storm

Twitter is the perfect platform for those who want to look at animals performing cute, hilarious or even absurd antics. But the latest meme that has taken the internet by storm involves animal emojis instead of real animals and that too in bands. The meme originated when a user made a post, where he grouped emojis of animals with various musical instruments. The post swiftly captured the internet’s attention and has garnered over two lakh retweets.

'Animal Band'

Soon after the post went viral, netizens came out of their own ‘Animal Band’ memes. Catch them all here:

they’re in a group chat



📱🐛 📱🦐

📱🦕



📱🐢



🐌📱 — 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 (@willowhasadick) January 20, 2020

they’re eating breakfast

🥞🐿 🥞🐓

🥞🦢

🥞🐄 🥞🐕

🥞🐆 🥞🐪 — Nick Godfrey (@njgodfrey00) January 21, 2020

they’re shoplifting in the target dressing room

🐛 🦐

🎒👖 🦕 🎒🩳

👚🎒

🐢

🩲🎒

🐌

👚🎒 — birdget (@assbabydotcom) January 22, 2020

they’re in a cult



🕯🐛 🕯🦐

🕯🦕



🕯🐢



🐌🕯 — sara juneja | 𝗗𝗔𝗥𝗞 𝗠𝗢𝗗𝗘 horror (@flutterchans) January 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan's controversial statement — "there was no concept of India until British gave it one" — has triggered a meme fest on Twitter with a trending hashtag #ThereWasNoConceptOf. While his comment was political and with regards to his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, but it has now taken a funny route and many users have shared some rib-tickling versions of their own.

Image Credit: Twitter/NickGodfrey