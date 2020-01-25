The Debate
This New Meme About Grouping Animals In Band Has Taken Internet By Storm

The latest meme that has taken internet by storm involves animal emojis instead of real animals and that too in bands. Users dish out hilarious posts

Animal Band

Twitter is the perfect platform for those who want to look at animals performing cute, hilarious or even absurd antics. But the latest meme that has taken the internet by storm involves animal emojis instead of real animals and that too in bands. The meme originated when a user made a post, where he grouped emojis of animals with various musical instruments. The post swiftly captured the internet’s attention and has garnered over two lakh retweets.

'Animal Band'

Soon after the post went viral, netizens came out of their own ‘Animal Band’ memes. Catch them all here: 

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan's controversial statement — "there was no concept of India until British gave it one" — has triggered a meme fest on Twitter with a trending hashtag #ThereWasNoConceptOf. While his comment was political and with regards to his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, but it has now taken a funny route and many users have shared some rib-tickling versions of their own.

Meanwhile, the LinkedIn-Facebook-Instagram-Tinder meme challenge started by singer Dolly Parton is taking the internet by storm. Many Hollywood stars including singer Jason Derulo as well as actor Jennifer Garner have shared their versions of the meme. The latest celebrity to enter the hilarious LinkedIn-Facebook-Instagram-Tinder meme challenge is the Wrecking Ball singer Miley Cyrus.


Image Credit: Twitter/NickGodfrey

