South Korea: Thousands Of Anti-government Protesters Rally Against President Moon

South Korean authorities have reimposed stricter social distancing norms in Seoul due to spike in new COVID-19 cases, but that did not stop thousands of demonstrators who took to streets protesting against President Moon Jae-in's policies. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reportedly said that the country has witnessed a sudden jump in the coronavirus infections.

KCDC reports new infections

The KCDC reported 166 new infections on August 14 of which 155 were domestic, prompting authorities to take preventive measures to curb the spread of disease. As per the reports, the tougher rule comes as scores of people staged demonstrations in downtown Seoul defying a ban on rallies. Some groups also protested against President Moon's recent real estate market policy and a series of sex scandals involving leaders of his administration, as per reports. The protesters carries carried placards which read, "Expel Moon Jae-in".

The recent spike in infections are emerging in multiple clusters, including church gatherings and restaurants. The total cases in the country rose to 15,039 with 305 deaths by Friday midnight. Addressing a meeting on Saturday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun reportedly said that the authorities made a decision to upgrade the social distancing guidelines to Stage 2 for Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi province. Chung added that the country is facing a dangerous situation that could lead to resurgence of virus if not controlled immediately.

