Thousands Protest In Europe, Asia Days Before UN Climate Summit

Protesters primarily in Europe and Asia hit the streets on Friday to make a fresh call for action against climate change and global warming. The protestors are hoping to put pressure on World leaders before the United Nations climate summit which is scheduled to take place on December 2.

'One planet, one fight'

Thousands took to streets to protest after being inspired by 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg. Carrying signs, that read 'One planet, one fight' and 'The sea is rising, so must we', thousands flocked to Berlin's Brandenburg Gate. 6,30,000 people across 500 cities in Germany alone came together for movement. In Hamburg, young people numbering 30,000 came together to try and raise awareness about rising temperatures.

The rallies which took place on Friday all across Europe were on a smaller scale than the previous wave of 'climate strike' that drew in about four million people who were out on the streets across the world. In rance, protestors took aim at 'Black Friday' sales in shops and malls and protestors even blicked the distribution centre of Amazon the online retail giant on the outskirts of Paris. Their targeting of shopping malls was to show the adverse effects of consumerism and the climate costs of it.

Several hundred people took to the streets in Lisbon in Portugal, where Greta Thunberg is due to arrive before making her way to Madrid for the climate summit. Total turn out in the United States and Canada were low given Thanksgiving holiday weekend with protests drawing only 50 people in Washington and another 100 in New York. Around 23 anti-consumerism activists were arrested as they staged a sit-in in front of Macy's department store.

According to the United Nations, greenhouse gasses are still the main drivers of climate change and they hit a new record high last year. The world is on track for a rise in almost 4 degrees Celcius by the end of the century as reported by the UN. This rise in temperature would make living in some places virtually impossible.

