Pamela Anderson Writes To Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Talks About Climate Change

Celebrated Canadian- American actor Pamela Anderson wrote a letter to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. In the letter, the actor expressed her deepest concern about the increasing pollution which has been plaguing the capital city of New Delhi for a long time. Pamela Anderson is an honorary director of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals or PETA, which is the largest animal rights organisation in the whole world.

Pamela wrote about several issues including global warming, and climatic changes. Moreover, she asked the Prime Minister to promote veganism. The actor stated in the letter asking the PM to take some measures for the betterment of the environment. Anderson suggested ways which include banning food derived from animals from all government meetings, events and functions, and substituting dairy items with soy-based products apart from banning the consumption of meat.

In her letter, Pamela expressed her concern about scientists declaring climate changes as an emergency which immediately needs to be dealt with, as per reports. Furthermore, she adds statistics from the latest reports which say that about 36 million Indians could be prone to the threat of annual coastal flooding by the year 2050. The actor also wrote how the World Bank has predicted that at least 21 cities in the country are gradually approaching levels where there will be no groundwater available in the upcoming year. Moreover, Pamela adds that about 40% of Indians may have to suffer from freshwater deprivation by the year 2030.

Pamela's request to the PM of India

Explaining about the importance of veganism, the actor explained in her letter to Narendra Modi that animals raised for the purpose fulfilling the dairy needs, meat, and eggs lead to one-fifth of greenhouse gas emissions induced by humans. According to reports, she also added how meat and dairy companies are on their way to becoming the world’s biggest polluters. She says United Nations warns about how a global shift to veganism is required to fight against extreme climatic changes. Pamela wrote that vegan shift is not even an option but a ‘necessity’.

Pamela Anderson finished the letter by requesting PM Narendra Modi to promote veganism just like New Zealand which is lowering down the consumption of meat and dairy products, China which will decrease the utilization of meat by half and Germany where meat consumption is already banned in government meets, events and functions. The actor also wrote to the Prime Minister of Canada earlier stating her request to serve nutritious and healthy vegan meals in correctional facilities.

