Three French Flood Rescue Workers Found Dead In Helicopter Crash

The officials said on December 2, that the helicopter crash which took place near the Marseille killed three rescue workers. The workers were on a mission to evacuate the people in the flood-hit area of Southern France, which left two people dead.

Helicopter lost radar contact

According to the officials, the helicopter EC145 which was on a rescue mission in the Var region lost its radio and radar contact due to technical glitch. In an official statement by the Interior Minister Christophe Castaner and his secretary of state Laurent Nunez, the three workers were found dead at 1:30am near the town of Rove. The investigation is still going on to understand the circumstances that led to the crash. Castaner and Nunez said, “While France is preparing today to pay tribute to 13 of its soldiers who died serving it (in Mali), our country is losing three everyday heroes who gave their lives to protect the French,".

France witnessed heavy floods in the French Riviera after the torrential rains on December 1, which left two people dead. It was reported on Monday that the floods swept away a shepherd in the Var region while he was crossing the ford in his 4x4 at the same time taking care of his flock. He was found dead in his vehicle 330 yards away from where he was last seen on Sunday night. In another region, a man who owned stables was found dead after being washed away by the floods while he was taking care of his animals.

Two people were reported dead after the flash floods hit the French Riviera which leads to destroying the trees, cutting off the electricity in the city and making it worse for the travelers who were confined to their places. After the flood, the Nice airport was also shut down for a short span of time. The floods broke the river banks which caused the emergency alarms throughout the Mediterranean coastal towns on December 1.