Greta Thunberg: How Simply Changing Twitter Bio Destroys Climate Sceptic World Leaders

Youth climate activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday was named Person of the Year for 2019 by a leading global publication. The 16-year-old is the youngest person to be chosen by the magazine in a tradition that started way back in 1927. Thunberg is not just known for her passionate climate activism but has also earned a reputation at hitting back powerful heads of state on their climate change sceptic views in the most subtle yet iconic way.

Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump had a tough time digesting the fact that he didn't become the 'Person of the Year' this time. Seeing young Greta Thunberg on the cover of the magazine clearly ruined his Thursday. He took to Twitter where he usually rants on such issues.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

All Greta did is change her Twitter bio to hit back at the 'Leader of the Free World'

It wasn't the first time Greta Thunberg sparked Trump's ire

The poster girl for the climate crisis, Greta Thunberg got back at Donald Trump after he sarcastically commented on the teenage climate activist's passionate speech at the UN General Assembly. Trump is an avowed climate change sceptic, blaming countries like China for creating this 'hoax' to undermine US economic growth. He has even rolled back progressive environmental regulations imposed by his predecessors and abruptly withdrew from the landmark 2017 Paris Climate Accord.

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

And Greta's response?

In November, Greta Thunberg said Donald Trump's denial of climate change was 'so extreme' that it has helped many people to 'wake up'. In an interview with an international media agency, the teen activist said that President Trump delivers such extreme things that have provoked people to quit the long period of waiting while the climate emergency is destroying the planet. When the US President was elected, Thunberg thought it would be then when people 'finally wake up' instead of continuing their life like nothing is going to happen and thus, in that perspective, President Trump was actually contributing to the fight against climate change.

Jair Bolsonaro

On Tuesday, Greta Thunberg in a subtle way trolled Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro over his harsh labelling of her. Bolsonaro, a far-right leader who rose to power championing climate sceptic views, had branded Thunberg a 'pirralha', the Portuguese word for “brat” in response to the latter's condemnation of the killings of indigenous tribals in the Brazilian Amazon. Thunberg hit back by simply changing her Twitter bio on Tuesday to contain only the Portuguese slur.

Taking on Vladimir Putin

In October, chairing a session at the energy forum in Moscow President Vladimir Putin brought up Greta Thunberg’s speech at UNGA in New York. He said that the 16-year-old was “poorly informed” and he did not "share the common excitement" about her speech. He said, “No one has explained to Greta that the modern world is complex and different and… people in Africa or in many Asian countries want to live at the same wealth level as in Sweden. I’m sure that Greta is a kind and very sincere girl. But adults must do everything not to bring teenagers and children into some extreme situations.”

Here's Greta replying to Russia's strongman since 2000

