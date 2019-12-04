Teen Activist Greta Thunberg Warns Against Underestimating Force Of Angry Kids

After weeks of sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, 16-year old climate activist Greta Thunberg finally arrived at Lisbon, Portugal on Tuesday. She is scheduled to attend the United Nations Climate Conference in the neighbouring country of Spain. Greta travelled from the United States via a catamaran that is owned by a pair of Australian YouTubers who had offered to take her across the Atlantic.

Speaking for future generations

After arriving in Lisbon, Greta said that people and adults continue to underestimate angry kids. Greta has directed the blame for climate change towards the words adult and chastised them for not taking immediate and appropriate action. She went on to add that the children of the world were angry and frustrated because they had good reason to be and if the adults wanted them to stop being angry then they should stop giving kids reasons to be angry. Greta arrived in Lisbon and was welcomed by an enthusiastic crowd of supporters. While talking to reporters she said that during the UN Climate Summit she will ensure that the voices of the future generations are heard.

Thunberg has refused to travel by plane due to their harmful emissions and has even spoken out against their use and encouraged people to forego using them and thus decided to cross the Atlantic via sailboat. She has also been seen as responsible for the rise of 'flight shaming' in Sweden.

The Madrid Climate change conference which began on Monday, December 2 will go on till December 16. World leaders will be coming together to find ways to strengthen the Paris Agreement after new data revealed that the climate emergency is getting worse every day.

On the opening day of climate conference, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that if the world's greenhouse gas emissions are not reduced by 7.6% each year the impact on the planet will be "catastrophic", and called for the world's biggest polluters to take responsibility.