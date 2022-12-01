'Time To Become Voice Of Global South', Avers Jaishankar As India's G20 Presidency Begins

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered an address at the University Connect programme in the national capital as India marks the historic moment of assuming the G20 presidency. Elucidating the purpose of G20, the minister said: “G20 is the premier grouping devoted to addressing financial, economic & development challenges of the world.”

He also acknowledged how the world is going through unprecedented times, and therefore it needs global leaders to “focus on the right issues that especially affect the more vulnerable sections of the world." “It is also a time when we must become the voice of the global south, which is otherwise under-represented in such forums. Countries of Asia, Africa & Latin America trust India to speak up for them,” Jaishankar said, adding that nations rely on India because it has lately been at the “forefront of expressing their concerns on fuel, food, fertilisers.”

Noting how the world has started to focus on India, he highlighted how taking over the presidency is an ideal opportunity to share the country’s story with the rest of the world, “particularly those who may transpose some of our experiences on their performance or challenges.”

EAM Jaishankar, during the address, also reiterated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘“not an era of war” remark on the Russia-Ukraine war, which widely resonated at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, earlier in November. Furthermore, he emphasised that growing terrorism across the world must be tackled by finding a “viable solution.”

EAM Jaishankar makes 8 important points as India assumes G20 presidency

Jaishankar also touched upon eight key points about India taking over the G20 presidency. He said that the forum is “not just the collective weight of participants,” but is a significant platform to help the world “get to know India better and our citizens will develop a sharper appreciation of it.”

“India’s example is of increasing relevance to others. Whether it is our last mile delivery using digital platforms, our way of responding to the Covid or indeed the transformation in green and clean energy,” the minister said. “During our G20 Presidency, we will spotlight LiFE, with its associated, environmentally sustainable and responsible choices, at the level of individual lifestyles as well as national development,” he added. Calling the G20 a “diverse platform,” Jaishankar concluded by saying that India’s presidency “will be consultative, collaborative and decisive” as the country is the “mother of democracy.”