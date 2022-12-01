'PM Modi Will Be Setting Agenda Of World': Amitabh Kant On India Assuming G20 Presidency

On the day of India assuming the G20 presidency, G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant spoke highlighted how Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking the responsibility of G20 at a time when the world grapples with multiple social and economic challenges. “As G20 president, PM Modi will be setting agenda of world. We're taking over this responsibility when there're challenges of geo-political crisis, breakdown of global supply chains, climate action & consequences of pandemic,” he said at the G20 University Connect – Engaging Young Minds event at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi, according to ANI.

India officially took over the G20 presidency on Thursday. Celebrating the momentous occasion, Indian President Droupadi Murmu wrote on Twitter: “On this occasion, I extend my best wishes to #TeamIndia for a successful Presidency under the theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. In the time-honoured tradition of Atithi Devo Bhava, I welcome all the delegates to India. #G20India @g20org.”

Meanwhile, G-20’s India Coordinator, Harsh Vardhan Shringla described this moment as a “mega national event” that presents an opportunity to showcase India's rich cultural heritage and diversity, tourism potential and development prowess.

“India’s G20 presidency is a mega national event. Let us come together and participate in it, immerse in it, and propagate it so that it becomes edged into our memories for all times to come,” he said at the G20 University Connect.

PM Modi shares his thoughts as India assumes G20 presidency

PM Modi also took to his official Twitter handle to pen down a series of notes as India commences its G20 presidency. Talking about how he aims to work in 2023, the PM asserted that his agenda will be “inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive” in order to create a global impact.

He also said that the time to follow an age-old “zero-sum mindset” has passed, since all it yielded was “scarcity and conflict.” Emphasising the theme of the presidency 'One Earth, One Family, One Future’, PM Modi said that India will abide by the theme and “promote oneness.”

He also tipped the hat to nations that have previously held the G20 presidency and acknowledged them for producing significant outcomes. Furthermore, he stressed that the grave challenges faced by the world, including the pandemic, climate change, and terror, can all be tackled by unity.

“India looks forward to working on encouraging sustainable lifestyles, depoliticising the global supply of food, fertilizers and medical products, among other subjects. I firmly believe now is the best time to go further still and catalyse a fundamental mindset shift, to benefit humanity as a whole,” PM Modi wrote.

Today, as India begins its G-20 Presidency, penned a few thoughts on how we want to work in the coming year based on an inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive agenda to further global good. #G20India @JoeBiden @planalto https://t.co/cB8bBRD80D — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2022

Today, India takes over the #G20 presidency for a year & #UNSC chair for December. As we strive to keep the world united in the face of unprecedented challenges, we are glad to see India in the driver’s seat. India can count on France's full support. #G20India pic.twitter.com/5Cry2O3ouP — Emmanuel Lenain 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) December 1, 2022

On Thursday, Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain shared an image of PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron to congratulate India on assuming the G20 presidency. “As we strive to keep the world united in the face of unprecedented challenges, we are glad to see India in the driver’s seat. India can count on France's full support,” the envoy wrote.