Toddler Dressed As Elsa Recreates 'Frozen' Song 'Let It Go', Netizens Pour Love

An adorable video has surfaced on the internet which shows a Texas toddler recreating her favourite Disney song Let It Go from the hit film Frozen, dressed as lead character Elsa, as per the reports. According to the reports, the little girl dressed up as Elsa, princess of Arendelle which is a daily ritual for two-year-old Madelyn, who loves Frozen. Kristi Michele, the mother of the toddler said that Frozen is what they do all the time. Michele said that when they watch the movie together her daughter used to say every line of it.

Madelyn recreates iconic song

When a rare snowstorm hit West Texas region on February 5, the little girl got the chance she had been dreaming about to recreate Elsa's iconic Let It Go song in the snow. Madelyn's mother told the media that the two-year-old argued every morning to be allowed to go out in the snow dressed in her Elsa costume. When Michele finally allowed her to go outside for a little bit, while wearing snowboots and several layers of tights, it resulted in a viral video.

Video breaks internet with 30 million views

The video shows the young Frozen fan recreating the iconic hit song with complete choreography and dramatic flourishes. After being shared online, the video has managed to garner 30 million views with tonnes of comments. A person wrote, "She's quite the little actress! Love her passion!". Another wrote, "Thank you for sharing this beauty with us. I just cried".

Recently, it was announced that Frozen 2 has collected $1 Billion at the worldwide box office. This film is Disney’s third animated film that managed to collect $1 Billion all over the globe including Zotoopia and Frozen. This year has been a milestone for the production because it was revealed they earned a record-setting $10 billion through their worldwide box office collection.

