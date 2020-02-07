Madhavan's Fan Imagines Him 'in & As Jon Snow' From 'Game Of Thrones', Actor Reacts

Despite the mixed response to the last and final season of Game of Thrones, the HBO show has one of the biggest fan bases for a series. This includes India where many fans were accustomed to waking up early in the morning to catch the latest episodes. In fact, many Indian period action films used to be immediately compared to Game of Thrones, in either a good or unimpressive manner.

READ: Game Of Thrones: These Quotes Of Jon Snow Prove He Does 'know A Lot Of Things'

Some of the characters in the show enjoy a massive popularity too, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Sansa Stark, Tyrion Lannister, to name a few. However, one of the main protagonists around which the plot revolved was Jon Snow. Which Indian actor could be the most suitable to step into the shoes of Kit Harrington?

READ: Game Of Thrones: Some Of Memorable Quotes By Members Of House Stark

A fan of R Madhavan felt the actor was the perfect choice. The fan even went on to create a poster of Madhavan, dressed in the get-up of Jon Snow, seated on the throne, and even gave it the title in & as ‘Jon Snow.’

Another interesting bit was that the fan had not even seen the hit show once, but was willing to start if Madhavan starred in it. The fan also named the director and producer.

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star was impressed by the creativity and laughed over it. He quipped that they should make their own version of Game of Thrones.

Here’s the post:

Ha ha ha Right... let’s make our own GOT man. https://t.co/wyhe705Ak1 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 6, 2020

Game of Thrones season 8 won the award for Outstanding Drama at the Emmy Awards. Though Jon Snow was nominated for Best Actor, he returned empty handed. Peter Dinklage was among the actors to win for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

READ: Game Of Thrones: A Recap Of Some Of The Most Epic Battle Sequences

As far as Madhavan is concerned, the actor turns a director with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. The posters and teaser had made headlines before.

READ: Game Of Thrones' Cersei Lannister Quotes You Must Check Out Right Away

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.