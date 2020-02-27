The Debate
Twitch Streamer Helps Woman Escape Stalker In Tokyo; Netizens Narrate Similar Tales

Rest of the World News

In a lifesaving incident, Rob Dee unknowingly helped a woman who was being followed by a stranger in Tokyo. The video has now gone viral raking 6M views.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tokyo: Twitch streamer saves woman from stalker, netizens narrate similar tales

In a lifesaving incident, a Twitch streamer unknowingly helped a woman who was being followed by a stranger in Japan. Rob Dee, an Australian streamer, was live-streaming outside a kebab shop in Tokyo when he noticed a woman and a man strolling together. It was only when the woman started walking towards him did he realise that she was in trouble. 

'IT guy from Tokyo'

The woman reportedly introduced Dee to the stranger as her friend, following which the latter played along and introduced himself as the “IT guy” from Tokyo. Later, while talking to international media, he explained the whole situation. He said that he was streaming in Tokyo, describing his equipment to his followers when he “noticed” a girl and a boy and thought them to be a couple. He added that suddenly she started walking towards him. He said that initially, he found the situation as “strange” but decided to play along as since she looked troubled. 

Read: YouTuber Slammed For Claiming To Have FaceTimed With Caroline Flack After Her Death

Read: YouTuber Jason Ethier Slammed By Netizens After Admitting He Faked Girlfriend's Death

Gradually, he said he realised that the woman was looking for an escape. After the stranger left, the woman revealed that she was a tourist and felt endangered before thanking Dee for his kindness and wit. The video which was later shared on Twitter went viral raking up 6.1 million views and 76 thousand likes in a few days. 

Read: YouTuber Fakes Bali Holiday, Tells Followers To Not Believe Everything They See

Read:  Instagrammer Charged With Mischief After Faking Coronavirus On Plane

Netizens were quick to laud Dee for helping out. Many narrated their own experiences, many in other languages, when they were stuck in similar situations. Read everything here: 

 

Published:
COMMENT
