YouTuber Fakes Bali Holiday, Tells Followers To Not Believe Everything They See

American Youtuber made headlines for faking a lavish vacation in Bali. Natalia Taylor announced to her followers that she was going to Bali for a holiday but actually went to a local IKEA store and got photographed. She then took to Instagram to post pictures of her ‘Bali Vacation.’

"Queen has arrived in Bali"

Read: Tech YouTuber Restores 1998 'Game Boy Color' To Full Working Condition

The first post she made was in a vibrant pink outfit with the caption that informed her followers that she had arrived in Bali. Adding to the posts, she also uploaded Instagram stories of her getting ready for the flight, view from the aeroplane's window and pictures of Ngurah Rai Airport which she got from the internet to make it more believable.

Read: YouTuber Jason Ethier Slammed By Netizens After Admitting He Faked Girlfriend's Death

Following which she posted subsequent photographs, each with Bali tagged as the location of the photograph.

Read: 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' Premiere Sets YouTube Originals' Viewing Record

The secret was revealed later when the content creator uploaded a video on her youtube account explaining everything.

In the video, she said, “Life on the internet isn't always what it seems, especially in today's day and age when it's so easy to pretend to be anyone you want to be.” She added that nobody questioned her before saying that it seemed painfully obvious that she wasn't in Bali. She also said that she did not even post any of the iconic Bali photographs, neither on the beach nor in exotic locations and still got away with it. She later joked that Indonesia was a gorgeous getaway and a perfect place to totally fake an influencer vacation and lie to followers.

Read: Emiway Bantai's Popular Songs On YouTube That Every Fan Should Listen To