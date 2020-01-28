YouTuber Jason Ethier Slammed By Netizens After Admitting He Faked Girlfriend's Death

A YouTube prankster, Jason Ethier, also known as ImJayStation, recently admitted that he faked the death of his girlfriend so that he could perform a séance in hope to boost his subscriber count. The online prankster, who already has five million followers, shared an emotional video last week in which he claimed that his girlfriend Alexia Marano had been killed by a drunk driver and in another follow-up video he claimed to be in a memorial area for his “deceased girlfriend”.

As soon as the video hit the online video streaming platform, his viewers responded with sympathy. Jason later also uploaded another video in which he is seen using an Ouija board in an attempt to make contact with his girlfriend 'beyond the grave'. However, in a recent video, he admitted that the whole thing was a hoax. He also apologised to his fans and revealed that Alexia had ended the relationship.

READ: YouTuber Gets Free Upgrade To Business Class After Faking A Broken Ankle On Flight

In the video, he tells his followers, “I want to start out by saying I'm sorry to Alexia's family for putting them through any hard times or stress about the death of their daughter. I didn't intend them to get any hate or put them through any emotional stress involving Alexia. I expected all of this to stay on YouTube and it didn't."

He further explained, “I thought of the idea of faking Alexia's death and then doing a thing on YouTube thanking everyone and explaining to everyone it was just to gain traction. Then we would resurrect her and get more followers. But now my girlfriend is gone and I'm in serious trouble."

READ: YouTuber PewDiePie Posts Last Video On Platform, Announces A Break

Jason slammed by netizens

Jason's recent video has received more than six lakhs views. He was also slammed by several netizens and has further received around 43,000 dislikes. One YouTube user commented, “This isn’t a joke” your whole entire career is a goddamn joke”. Another wrote, “So tell me the part where you have earned the right to literally any sympathy at all”.

“Long story short: "I'm a sociopath who manipulated a girl into making videos she was nervous about and didn't want to make. Then when she and her parents wanted them taken down I told them it wasn't any of their business. She waited till I fell asleep to leave most likely because that's when she felt safe. Now I'm gonna cry and say she's wrong for breaking up with me even though I'm the shittiest person alive,” wrote another.

READ: YouTuber NikkieTutorials Comes Out As Trans Amid Pressure, Netizens All Hearts

READ: YouTuber Receives 700 Pounds Worth Of Orders At Wetherspoons After Revealing Table Number

(with inputs from agencies)