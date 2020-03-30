Tokyo Witnesses Unseasonal Snowfall Amid Cherry Blossom Season

The novel coronavirus outbreak has led to a situation of panic and fear all over the world, forcing people to stay at home and maintain social distance. The deadly virus has turned life upside down of many which has led to the authorities enforcing a complete lockdown in many nations around the world. Tokyo, however, recently saw an unexpected, unseasonal snowfall amid the cherry blossom season, which seemed like a hopeful sight in these dark times.

Showers of unexpected snowfall

Showers of unseasonal snowfall covered the streets of Japan's Tokyo, on March 29, creating a beautiful sight for not only people who witnessed it, but for people all over the world. The cherry blossom season is one of the most beautiful time of the year, covering the entire Tokyo city under a pink blanket. However, the view this season turned out to be even more spectacular as there was an unexpected snowfall.

People from faraway places visit Tokyo during this time of the year to witness the magic. However, following the current travel restrictions due to COVID-19 outbreak, the number of visitors were absolutely zero. Yuriko Koike, Tokyo's governor had urged people to stay at home in an attempt to slow down the cases of coronavirus outbreak. Citizens, despite of the appeal, were outdoors to witness the rare sight.

Netizens enchanted

Netizens could not control their excitement and happiness on witnessing the beautiful, rare sight. Many people took to social media to share the magical sight with people around the world. Japan cuurently has over 1,800 cases of coronavirus with a fatality count of 54.

In Tokyo, they were able to see cherry blossoms and snow at the same time!

I'm going to buy Yuzu a warm cup of cocoa, thank you!☺️ — そうきつ (@hakokitsu) March 30, 2020

Yesterday in Tokyo, snow fell from morning until around noon. It was the first time in 32 years that snowfall was more than 1 centimeter in late-March in the center of Tokyo. However, #CherryBlossoms in bloom are signs of the approach of spring. #SAKURA pic.twitter.com/47aalHsegF — JICA Media (@jica_direct_en) March 30, 2020

What a difference a day makes! We had some pretty whacky weather in #Tokyo, which resulted in something rarely seen in the big city; cherry blossoms and #snow. The first photo is from Saturday, and the rest are of the same spot on Sunday, during the snowfall. #AllAboutJapan pic.twitter.com/wH58650Vgn — All About Japan (@AllAbout_Japan) March 30, 2020

We hope you're all staying safe! To brighten your spirits while you #StayAtHome, here are some beautiful #sakura pictures that Heartland's very own Katsuya took from his window this weekend 🌸❄️🌸#Japan #snow #cherryblossoms #photography #Tokyo pic.twitter.com/Q7FIggFuJB — Heartland JAPAN (@Heartland_JAPAN) March 30, 2020

