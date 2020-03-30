The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Tokyo Witnesses Unseasonal Snowfall Amid Cherry Blossom Season

Rest of the World News

Tokyo lit up with showers of an unexpected, unseasonal snowfall during the famous cherry blossom season

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tokyo witnesses showers of unexpected snowfall, amid coronavirus

The novel coronavirus outbreak has led to a situation of panic and fear all over the world, forcing people to stay at home and maintain social distance. The deadly virus has turned life upside down of many which has led to the authorities enforcing a complete lockdown in many nations around the world. Tokyo, however, recently saw an unexpected, unseasonal snowfall amid the cherry blossom season, which seemed like a hopeful sight in these dark times.

Showers of unexpected snowfall

Showers of unseasonal snowfall covered the streets of Japan's Tokyo, on March 29, creating a beautiful sight for not only people who witnessed it, but for people all over the world. The cherry blossom season is one of the most beautiful time of the year, covering the entire Tokyo city under a pink blanket. However, the view this season turned out to be even more spectacular as there was an unexpected snowfall.

Read: Coronavirus: Man Builds Cozy Fort At Home For Physician Wife To 'recognise Her Fortitude'

People from faraway places visit Tokyo during this time of the year to witness the magic. However, following the current travel restrictions due to COVID-19 outbreak, the number of visitors were absolutely zero. Yuriko Koike, Tokyo's governor had urged people to stay at home in an attempt to slow down the cases of coronavirus outbreak. Citizens, despite of the appeal, were outdoors to witness the rare sight.

Read: Fresh Snowfall In Himachal; Cold Wave Intensifies

Netizens enchanted

Netizens could not control their excitement and happiness on witnessing the beautiful, rare sight. Many people took to social media to share the magical sight with people around the world. Japan cuurently has over 1,800 cases of coronavirus with a fatality count of 54. 

Read: Coronavirus: Thai King Goes Into 'self-isolation' In Luxury Hotel With Harem Of 20 Women

Read: Be Prepared For Converting 20000 Coaches Into Isolation Wards For COVID-19 Patients: Railway Board To Zones

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Mumbai
BMC BANS BURIALS OF COVID-19 DEAD
Delhi
DELHI: NIZAMUDDIN SEALED
Tokyo Olympics
OLYMPICS TO BE HELD JULY 23-AUG 8
Kangana Ranaut
KANGANA ON FILMS SHE REJECTED
KARNATAKA
K'TAKA GOVT DEMANDS HOURLY SELFIES
North Korea
N KOREA THREATENS US TO END TALKS