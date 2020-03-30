Coronavirus: Man Builds Cozy Fort At Home For Physician Wife To 'recognise Her Fortitude'

The fear of coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down, forcing people to isolate themselves at their homes, following strict lockdown restrictions. While most people have been working from their homes, health care workers, doctors and nurses have been working for a good cause in these dark times. In an enduring video that has won the hearts of many, a man with his dogs is seen creating a cosy environment at his home for his wife, who happens to be a physician.

Couple Goals

The 49-second-long video that was posted on Twitter, recently, shows the gestures of love and care that a man has for his wife. In the video, a man is seen vacuuming the floor of his house while his dog keeps him company. The man then clears out the items in the room and creates space for mattresses and blankets. He then brings in various items to create external support for the clothes that he fixes together to create a cover for the cosy castle he was building. By using various clothes, the man creates a roof for the cosy castle-like environment underneath.

The video that has been acquainted with subtitles bring forward the story of the couple. The man's wife, a physician working at University Hospital, had been extra stressed given the stressful conditions recently. Her husband, however, does a cosy setup for his wife to ease her situation and relax, amid all the things that she loves - wine, food and a cute note. The woman, who on coming back finds the surprise, quickly grabs the food and snuggles inside. The video ends with the couple tucked in their cosy fort, amid fairy lights and their dog.

Netizens impressed

Since posted, the video has garnered over 97,000 upvotes and has been loaded with a good deal of comments, nearly 1,700. Netizens were quite impressed by the cute gesture shown by the man for his physician wife in such a tough time. One Reddit user was quite impressed with what they chose to watch and said: "And of course, the final touch was to watch the office". Another user commented: "A kind gesture to recognize her fortitude", while one other user wrote: "I’d do that too if my wife was a doctor". People were impressed with the love that they had which was clearly visible in the comments as one read: "Making forts was the bomb back in the day. Glad to still see them around today".

