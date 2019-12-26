Top Global Events Of 2019: From Amazon Fire To Baghdadi Killing

The year of 2019 had top global events starting from Amazon fires to the killing of Baghdadi. Several key events have taken place all over the world. Some of the events that drew attention are as follows:

Killing of Al-Baghdadi

The Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed himself during a raid by the US military in the northwestern Syria. US President Donald Trump announced that the US commandos chased him down into a tunnel where the US military dogs were sent in. Fearing it, Baghdadi detonated an explosive vest with three of his children.

Sri Lanka’s Easter Sunday blasts

Serial blasts shattered Sri Lanka which killed over 200 civilians as the suicide bombers targeted churches and hotels. Eight serial blasts occurred in the island killing and injuring hundreds on Easter Sunday.

Amazon Wildfires

Thick smog blanketed the skies of Sao Paulo Brazil this September. The smog erupted from the world's most biodiverse rainforest, the Amazon. It gained a huge global concern and many countries criticised Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro for not taking any steps. The climate activists showed their concerns over escalations in climate change.

Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong protests also known as Water-Revolution is an ongoing month-long protest against the controversial Anti-Extradition Law Amendment Bill that was passed by the Hong Kong government. It allows the extradition of fugitives to mainland China, in a move feared to undermine the judicial independence of the country. The bill was withdrawn as it was widely criticized across the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Protestors demanded full democracy and an investigation into police action against protestors.

Christchurch shooting

51 civilians were killed and dozens wounded in an open fire assault at a New Zealand mosque. It is one of the worst attacks in the history of New Zealand. The attack took place at the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre in the suburbs of Christchurch where people had gathered for Friday prayers.

Turkey’s invasion of Syria

Turkey launched an operation 'Peace Spring' and attacked Kurdish held northeastern Syria in October. The Turkish attacks were aimed at pushing back YPG fighters and annexe a 'safe zone' in the Syrian territory for refugees. Turkey's actions have been criticised by several nations which include the US and France.

