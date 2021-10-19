Top Japanese, US Officials Discuss North Korea's Missile Tests, Agree To Cooperate In Area

Senior officials from Japan and the United States held a telephonic conversation to discuss North Korea's latest missile tests, reported Kyodo News. The specifics of the conversation and the names of the officials in the dialogue, were not revealed. According to Japanese authorities, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, however, there were no reports of injuries or any kind of damage. While the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida termed the launch "very unfortunate," a government spokesperson in Tokyo said that an investigation has been launched to ascertain whether the missiles fell within Japan's exclusive economic zone, reported the outlet.

Although, there was conflicting information on the number of missiles launched, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff claiming that only one missile was launched from Sinpo on North Korea's eastern coast. However, Nobuo Kishi, Japan's Defense Minister, stated that his country's preliminary investigation indicated that North Korea fired two ballistic missiles. Meanwhile, the Japanese coast guard also issued a maritime safety caution to ships. North Korea uses the Sinpo shipyard as a significant defence sector hub for submarine development, and it has also exploited those facilities in recent years to build ballistic missile systems that can be fired from submarines, reported The Associated Press (AP).

Japan condemns North Korea's continued test-firings

Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki staunchly denounced North Korea's continued test-firing of ballistic missiles. He stated that it is not only threatening the peace and security of Japan and the region but also violating United Nations Security Council resolutions, reported Kyodo News. It should be mentioned here that in recent weeks, North Korea has conducted a series of missile tests. It launched two short-range ballistic missiles on September 15, the first such tests in six months, and a newly designed hypersonic missile on September 28, according to state-run media.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to strengthen the nuclear arsenal

Tuesday's launch coincided with a meeting in Washington between top North Korean envoys of Japan, the United States and South Korea. According to a report by The AP, North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to strengthen his nuclear arsenal, and his government has so far rejected the Biden administration's offers to restart talks without preconditions. He has often stated that Washington must first abandon its "hostile policy," which the North refers to as sanctions and joint military exercises between the US and South Korea. In recent weeks, the North has reestablished communication links with the South and stated that if Seoul abandons its "double-dealing attitude" and "hostile viewpoint" on its weapons development, it may take further efforts to restore bilateral relations, reported The AP.

Image: AP