COVID-19: US, Canada, Mexico Travel Ban Extended Amid Increasing Cases

On August 14, the US Department of Homeland Security said that the ban on non-essential travel through border crossings with Canada and Mexico was being extended until Sep 21. This measure has been taken to battle the novel coronavirus which has taken 171,535 lives in the United States. Marcelo Ebrard, who is the Secretary of Mexico Foreign Affairs, said that Mexico plans to extend the closure of its shared border with the United States for another month for non-essential travel.

According to reports, Mexico has reported about 511,369 confirmed COVID-19 infections and about 55,908 deaths, both considered to be significant undercounts due to very limited testing. However, the number of cases in Canada is comparatively low with 121,652 COVID-19 infections and 9,020 fatalities.

Read: Health Official Thinks The Coronavirus Has Peaked In Mexico

Travel ban extended as Mexico reaches the peak of virus

The objective behind this step is to slow down the increasing number of cases of COVID-19. The ban was first imposed on March 18 and has been renewed monthly since then. It has included the U.S.-Canada border as well. Assistant Health Secretary of Mexico Hugo López-Gatell was quoted by AP saying, "We already told the United States that we're of the idea that it's extended because of what we have along the strip on their side. The border couldn't be opened right now. It wouldn't be logical that we change it right now, so it will be another month".

Read: Mexico To Keep US Border Closed To Non-essential Travel

US Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said that they are continuing to work with their Canadian and Mexican partners to control the spread of COVID-19. He added that is why they have come up with the decision to extend the limitation of non-essential travel till September 21. Reports suggest that the United States has experienced a recent surge in COVID-19 cases with more than 5.2 million fresh infections.

We continue to work with our Canadian and Mexican partners to slow the spread of #COVID19. Accordingly, we have agreed to extend the limitation of non-essential travel at our shared land ports of entry through September 21. — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) August 14, 2020

Read: US, UK, Canada Opens Airways For Indian Travellers Under 'Air Bubble Agreement': DGCA

Also Read: Canada's 4,000-year-old Last Intact Arctic Ice Shelf Collapses Due To Warming

(Image Credits: Unsplash)