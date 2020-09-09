Russia: Trials Of Second Potential COVID-19 Vaccine Completed; 100 Volunteers Given Doses

Russia’s Vector virology institute in Siberia completed the Phase II trials of a second potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus, suggested reports by international media. Human trials of the second potential Covid-19 vaccine began on July 27. The trials involved a group of 100 volunteers who were vaccinated with two doses. Reports suggest that the final group of 20 volunteers has been released from the hospital, marking an end to the trial.

The first vaccine by Russia

On August 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his government had approved Sputnik V, the first vaccine in the world against COVID-19. It has reportedly been named after the world's first satellite launched by the Soviet Union. Putin mentioned that one of his daughters had already been inoculated. As the vaccine has not been tested in phase 3 or larger clinical trials, there is a perception that Russia had put national prestige over safety amid the global race to develop a vaccine. The vaccine has been developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). Meanwhile, speaking to international media reporters, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin expressed hope that the majority of capital's residents would be vaccinated in the coming months. Russian authorities have released the first batch of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' for the use of the general public hoping that the majority of Russians would be vaccinated against the deadly virus within months. Despite being in the third phase of the trial, the production of the vaccine was started soon thereafter.

This comes after CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev, on September 7, confirmed that clinical trials of Sputnik V - Russia's COVID vaccine - will be held in September across India and other countries. Apart from India, clinical trials will also be held in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Philippines, and Brazil. Earlier, the RDIF had also affirmed that it is in close dialogue with the Indian government to manufacture the vaccine at a large level. "The post-registration studies involving more than 40,000 people started in Russia on August 26, before AstraZeneca has started its Phase 3 trial in the US with 30,000 participants. Clinical trials in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Philippines, India, and Brazil will begin this month. The preliminary results of the Phase 3 trial will be published in October-November 2020," ANI quoted the RDIF CEO.

