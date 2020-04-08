The Debate
Tributes Pour In For Indian-American Journalist Brahm Kanchibotla Who Died Of COVID-19

Rest of the World News

From PM Modi to Vikas Khanna, everyone took on Twitter to remember the Indian-American journalist Brahm Kanchibotla who died of coronavirus infection.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tributes

While New York is emerging as the new epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, an Indian-American journalist Brahm Kanchibotla has died of COVID-19 infection on April 6. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to  Indian Michelin star Chef, Vikas Khanna, everyone took on Twitter to remember the former correspondent for United News of India. According to reports, Kanchibotla had first shown the symptoms of coronavirus on March 23 but was admitted to hospital in Long Island when his condition worsened on March 28. Before having a cardiac arrest on April 6, he was put on ventilator on March 31. 

Read -  Did Salman Khan Kickstart Fund Transfer For 20,000 Workers Affected By Coronavirus?

PM Modi wrote on Twitter, “Deeply anguished by the passing away of Indian-American journalist Mr. Brahm Kanchibotla. He will be remembered for his fine work and efforts to bring India and USA closer. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote, “Saddened to learn about the demise of veteran Indian-American journalist and former contributor to UNI Mr. Brahm Kanchibolta. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. He was a great support during my every US visit. Om Shanti.”

Read -  Kejriwal Interacts With Delhi MPs On Coronavirus, Says 'will Have To Fight It Together'

Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, as of April 8, the US has confirmed 400,540 cases with 12,857 fatalities. After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 82,096 lives worldwide as of April 8. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,431,973 people. Out of the total infections, 302,209 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling. 

Read - What Happened To Pep Guardiola's Mother? Coronavirus Situation Worsens In Spain

Read - UK Town Uses Oregon's 'exploding Whale' Fiasco To Give Coronavirus Lessons

First Published:
