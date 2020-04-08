Tributes Pour In For Indian-American Journalist Brahm Kanchibotla Who Died Of COVID-19

While New York is emerging as the new epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, an Indian-American journalist Brahm Kanchibotla has died of COVID-19 infection on April 6. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Indian Michelin star Chef, Vikas Khanna, everyone took on Twitter to remember the former correspondent for United News of India. According to reports, Kanchibotla had first shown the symptoms of coronavirus on March 23 but was admitted to hospital in Long Island when his condition worsened on March 28. Before having a cardiac arrest on April 6, he was put on ventilator on March 31.

A very dear friend and some I respected a lot, Indian-American journalist Brahm Kanchibotla dies of COVID-19 in New York yesterday.

His humility and power to connect with people was so inspiring. RIP Sir, regards to Sudama Kanchibotla and family. pic.twitter.com/dPX19xOpw9 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) April 7, 2020

PM Modi wrote on Twitter, “Deeply anguished by the passing away of Indian-American journalist Mr. Brahm Kanchibotla. He will be remembered for his fine work and efforts to bring India and USA closer. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote, “Saddened to learn about the demise of veteran Indian-American journalist and former contributor to UNI Mr. Brahm Kanchibolta. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. He was a great support during my every US visit. Om Shanti.”

Very sad to learn about the passing away of veteran Indian-American journalist Brahm Kanchibotla due to COVID-19. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. He will be deeply missed by his friends and admirers in the US and India. — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) April 7, 2020

May your soul rest in peace Mr. Brahm Kanchibotla. #StayHomeStaySafe https://t.co/2k3IUDoX1w — Naresh (@naresh_byra) April 8, 2020

Very sad to learn about the passing away of veteran Indian-American journalist Brahm Kanchibotla due to COVID-19. My heartfelt condolences to his family. He will be deeply missed by people of US and India. R.I.P — Asmakhan Pathan (@PathanAsmakhan) April 7, 2020

Missed you dearly Indo-American Journalist #BrahmKanchibotla. Rip Mr. Kanchibotla. — I A K (@its_IAK) April 8, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, as of April 8, the US has confirmed 400,540 cases with 12,857 fatalities. After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 82,096 lives worldwide as of April 8. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,431,973 people. Out of the total infections, 302,209 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

