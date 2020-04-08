What Happened To Pep Guardiola's Mother? Coronavirus Situation Worsens In Spain

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's mother Dolors Sala Carrio passed away on Monday aged 82. The Dolors Sala Carrio cause of death is coronavirus, which has been creating havoc across the globe, forcing countries into a lockdown. The outbreak of coronavirus in Spain has been massive and the country is one of the worst affected by the spread of the virus. Here is more on what happened to Pep Guardiola's mother and the Dolors Sala Carrio cause of death.

What happened to Pep Guardiola's mother? Dolors Sala Carrio cause of death

Dolors Sala Carrio resided in Manresa, Barcelona, which is one of the worst affected areas by the Coronavirus pandemic. Manchester City's official statement confirmed the death of Pep Guardiola's mother and the COVID-19 was certain as the "Dolors Sala Carrio cause of death'. The worsening of the outbreak of coronavirus in Spain has put pressure on the country with 100,000 reported cases and more than 10,000 deaths.

The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus. She was 82-years-old . — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 6, 2020

Everyone at Manchester United is saddened to hear this terrible news. We send our heartfelt condolences to Pep and his family. #ACityUnited https://t.co/vN3impeJy4 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 6, 2020

Dolors Sala Carrio joins 21-year old coach, Lorenzo Sanz as coronavirus victims

Before Pep Guardiola's mother, Franciso Garcia succumbed to the deadly virus last month. The 21-year-old was a youth team coach at Malaga-based club Atletico Portada Alta and suffered some form of leukaemia, which made him more vulnerable to the virus. Former Real Madrid President Lorenzo Sanz also fell prey to the deadly virus, portraying the shrinking circle of the coronavirus pandemic.

