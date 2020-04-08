Did Salman Khan Kickstart Fund Transfer For 20,000 Workers Affected By Coronavirus?

It is not surprising to know that Salman Khan provides donations during tough times. However, this time the actor did not disclose the proceedings of the donation amid Coronavirus pandemic. If the latest reports are to be believed, Salman Khan has donated Rs 6 crore for about 20,000 workers who are adversely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salman Khan's donation details

As per an exclusive report by Koimoi, BN Tiwari, the president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) revealed that Salman has completed transferring his first transaction into the accounts of his workers. The amount is reported to be Rs 6 crore. Furthermore, there is another instalment in the process which is again for the wellbeing of the workers and their families.

Spilling the beans about Salman Khan's donation to the entertainment portal, Tiwari expressed that the Dabangg 3 actor has donated Rs 3000 for 20,000 workers. Not only this, but there would also be a second instalment too, which is again around Rs 3000 for the workers. Additionally, BN Tiwari, in the same interaction, stated that the second instalment will be processed in the coming ten to fifteen days as they wish to avoid the rush. For now, the workers have received their respective amounts, added Tiwari.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently said to be at his farmhouse in Panvel where he is spending his quarantine with Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma and family. His scheduled shooting for Radhe has been delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The much-hyped film is helmed by Prabhudeva and was earlier scheduled to release in Eid 2020.

