Donald Trump Draws Flak For Dismissing Soldiers’ Traumatic Brain Injuries As ‘headaches’

Rest of the World News

US President Donald Trump drew flak for his comments on traumatic brain injuries suffered by 34 American soldiers from an Iranian missile attack in Iraq

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump drew flak for his comments on ‘traumatic brain injuries’ suffered by 34 American soldiers from an Iranian missile attack on Iraq’s military base. During the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, Trump had dismissed the serious injuries as mere ‘headaches’.

“I heard they had headaches. No, I don't consider them very serious injuries, relative to other injuries that I've seen,” said Trump.

Trump’s remark sparked outrage across the country and the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) demanded an apology from the US President for his ‘misguided remarks’. William “Doc” Schmitz, VFW National Commander, said that traumatic brain injury is a serious injury, causing depression, memory loss, severe headaches, that cannot be taken lightly.

“We ask that he and the White House join with us in our efforts to educate Americans of the dangers TBI has on these heroes as they protect our great nation in these trying times,” said Schmitz in a statement.

'Absolutely despicable'

People took to Twitter to slam Trump for his “irresponsible” remark and said that the US President comment was an “an irreparable, hideous display of unconcern”.

Published:
COMMENT
