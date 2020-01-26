Donald Trump Draws Flak For Dismissing Soldiers’ Traumatic Brain Injuries As ‘headaches’

US President Donald Trump drew flak for his comments on ‘traumatic brain injuries’ suffered by 34 American soldiers from an Iranian missile attack on Iraq’s military base. During the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, Trump had dismissed the serious injuries as mere ‘headaches’.

“I heard they had headaches. No, I don't consider them very serious injuries, relative to other injuries that I've seen,” said Trump.

Trump’s remark sparked outrage across the country and the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) demanded an apology from the US President for his ‘misguided remarks’. William “Doc” Schmitz, VFW National Commander, said that traumatic brain injury is a serious injury, causing depression, memory loss, severe headaches, that cannot be taken lightly.

“We ask that he and the White House join with us in our efforts to educate Americans of the dangers TBI has on these heroes as they protect our great nation in these trying times,” said Schmitz in a statement.

'Absolutely despicable'

People took to Twitter to slam Trump for his “irresponsible” remark and said that the US President comment was an “an irreparable, hideous display of unconcern”.

The invisible wounds of war like a traumatic brain injury are serious—and Trump saying otherwise is absolutely despicable.



They deserve better than their current commander in chief.https://t.co/t6vmWhygeI — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 25, 2020

“A brain injury is only ‘mild’ if it is someone else’s brain. There is nothing ‘mild’ about a mild brain injury.”



Sums up trump's mindset - total disregard for others' well-being/situation/perception; it's all about how *he* comes across. #CuntismRulesOK https://t.co/CF9zph6YNb — Eeyoresmum (@eeyoresmother) January 25, 2020

The President dismissed traumatic brain injuries as “headaches” because he was worried about how the political backlash might affect his election. https://t.co/Q4NFiIlgkE — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 24, 2020

Trump on January 8: “We suffered no casualties, all of our soldiers are safe.”



Pentagon today: Actually 34 troops suffered brain injuries https://t.co/lPZYqPofUj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2020

