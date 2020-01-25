Trump Shares 2020 Election Poll That Ignores His Biggest Competition

The 2020 US Presidential elections are due to be held in November, while they seem far away there are already polls predicting the race. US President Donald Trump just shared a poll on Twitter showing how he is ahead of all democratic candidates in Florida but omitted a key Democrat. Florida is a key swing state that Trump won in 2016 against Hilary Clinton.

Senator Sanders missing from the poll

Despite his ongoing impeachment, Trump recently shared a tweet claiming how he was beating all his Democratic opponents but social media users immediately noticed that one prominent Democratic candidate was missing from the poll posted by Donald Trump.

The Democrat missing from the poll is US Senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. People have argued that Bernie Sanders is Trump's biggest adversary and while the poll featured Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg, Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders was noticeably absent from the list.

A poll of Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats just came out in Florida. Nice results! pic.twitter.com/YYo9CxWsVH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2020



The poll was conducted and published by the Florida Chambers of Commerce. According to their website, the Florida Chambers of Commerce is an organisation that is dedicated to the interests of private businesses in Florida and social media users have pointed out that the organisation may not like Bernie Sanders, who is a vocal socialist.

When asked about the absence of the Senator from the polls, the Florida Chambers of Commerce just claimed that there were no 'head-to-head' figures for Trump and Bernie Sanders. After noticing that Sanders was missing, many of his supporters tweeted in support of the Senator.

