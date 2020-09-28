Trump Hints At US Mediation In Azeri-Armenian Conflict, Says 'will See If We Can Stop It'

Soon after fresh clashes broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, US President Donald Trump said the nation will try to stop the violence. In a press conference on Sunday, September 27 (local time), when Trump was asked for his views on the recent flare-up, he said that the US not only watching the situation “very strongly” but also assured of intervene if required.

"We are looking at it very strongly. We have a lot of good relationships in that area, we will see if we can stop it," Trump told reporters at the White House.

This comes as heavy fighting erupted along the frontlines of Nagorno-Karabakh killing 23 and more than 100 being wounded. Armenia has declared martial law and mobilised its male population.

US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus also condemned the clashes between the two nations and said that the United States is “alarmed” and sent condolences to the families of those killed and injured. Ortagus had added, “We remain committed to helping the sides achieve a peaceful settlement”. However, the US State Department said in a separate statement addressing the escalation that the involvement of any foreign party would be "deeply unhelpful and only exacerbate regional tensions."

Amid heightened tensions, Turkey has announced its support for Azerbaijan as Aliyev expressed confidence in taking back control of the ‘breakaway’ region. On the other hand, France, which has a significant Armenian population, has called for an immediate ceasefire and a dialogue.

Azerbaijan villagers seek international assistance

In the wake of the clashes, hours after which Pashinyan said that country’s arch-foe Azerbaijan has declared war on his people, the villagers in western Azerbaijan have reportedly sought international assistance to put an end to their suffering.

State agencies have quoted a resident of the village of Kapanli in the city of Tartar saying that all people including women, the elderly are evacuating their homes. Another local pleaded “let the whole world hear us” and questioned why the world leaders have still not taken any action.

