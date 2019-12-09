Trump's 'inappropriate' Comments Can Change Kim's Mind: North Korean Envoy

A senior North Korean official has reportedly said on December 9 that Kim Jong Un might change his views regarding United States President Donald Trump if he continues to make 'inappropriate, dangerous' comments. Kim Yong Chol also called Trump an 'impatient, old man'. The senior North Korean official was also instrumental in arranging a second summit between nation's supreme leader and Trump and said that Washington has been ignoring the year-end deadline which was set by Pyongyang for Trump to soften its stance in the halted denuclearisation talks.

Kim also goes on to contradicted Trump's statement and said 'we have nothing more to lose', while the US President had said that North Korea has 'everything to lose'. After reports came out of Pyongyang's major new activity at the Sohae satellite launch site which the North Korean reports described as 'very important'. Trump said that he shares a 'special relationship' with the North Korean leader and can lose everything through its hostility towards the US.

Trump has also said that even if Kim Jong Un does not want to hinder their 'special relationship' but the nation must 'denuclearize as promised'. North Korean leader, on the other hand, has warned that his nation could take another path amid halted talks with Trump. The media reports stated that the test was successful and significant, but it did not mention what was tested. However, missile experts said that it appeared like the North Koreans had conducted a static test of a rocket engine instead of a missile launch.

Kim Jong Un is too smart and has far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way. He signed a strong Denuclearization Agreement with me in Singapore. He does not want to void his special relationship with the President of the United States or interfere.... https://t.co/THfOjfB2uE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2019

N Korea demands unilateral denuclearization

North Korea had set a year-end deadline for the US to change its policy of demanding Pyongyang’s unilateral denuclearization and demanded relief from punishing sanctions. Tensions have risen as it is already December and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned that he could take an unspecified “new path” in 2020. Kim's statement could mean a return to the nuclear bomb and long-range missile testing suspended since 2017. North Korea’s Foreign Ministry on December 4 reiterated the call for the US to change its “hostile policies” and said it was up to Washington to decide what “Christmas gift” came at the end of the year.

Though the countries' leaders have met three times since 2018, the talks have not turned out fruitful. Their rhetorics has been considerably derogatory as in 2017, Trump called Kim Jong Un “Rocket Man” and North Korea slammed the US president, 73, as a “dotard”. The same reference was repeated by Trump on December 4 as he called Kim “Rocket Man” and said the United States reserved the right to use military force against North Korea.

