US Lawmaker Says Jury Could Convict Donald Trump In 3 Minutes

The US House Judiciary Committee chairman said on December 8 that if the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump were given to a jury then he would be declared guilty within just three minutes. Representative Jerry Nadler, whose panel is set to assemble on Monday will begin drawing up articles of impeachment and said that he has evidences that Trump has put personal interests above those of his country in dealing with Ukraine. Moreover, he did not specify the content of the article and did not rule out the possibility of a House vote on impeachment by the end of the week.

Trump has lashed out at the House inquiry and claimed that attack on him by the Democrats is purely politically motivated and on Sunday he tweeted that the Judiciary hearings are part of a "hoax". He and his supporters complained that Democrats have not given Trump's lawyer sufficient information to call their own witnesses and make their case. The White House said on Friday that it would not seek to defend the President before Nadler's panel. The committee is set to cross-examine the evidence compiled by the House Intelligence Committee on whether Trump-linked military aid and a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky to a request that Ukraine his political rival, Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Trump sought to pressurize Ukraine: Schiff

Nadler would not go through the articles of impeachment, though the speculation has centered on abuse of power and obstruction of justice. He also described the allegations that Trump sought foreign interference during the elections several times in 2016 and 2020 which will pose a serious threat to the integrity of the election coming in November. Nadler did not confirm whether the evidence that Russia interfered in the 2016 elections. The Intelligence Committee chairman, Adam Schiff said that Trump sought to pressurize Ukraine into interfering in the elections and deeply sought to obstruct the investigation into that wrongdoing.

