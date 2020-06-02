Protesters Tear-gassed So Trump Can Walk To Photo-op Church; Outrage Scorches Twitter

The US Law Enforcement on Monday used tear gas, rubber bullets, and other tactics to clear out the peaceful protesters before the given curfew at the Lafayette Square in Washington DC so that US President Donald Trump could take a photo in front of the St John's Church.

While the curfew was 7 pm, the protesters were tear-gassed around 6:30 pm. According to international media reports, the law enforcement had given no warning and the firing was sudden. The protesters were protesting against the tragic death of George Floyd who was killed by a police officer. Here are some of the visuals of the law enforcement's attack:

Oh my God. It’s not even curfew yet and law enforcement (who are stationed in a square around the White House) have started “clearing” peaceful protesters with flash bangs and tear gas. #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/HubGjwU4aM — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) June 1, 2020

Trump walks to St John's Church for photo-op

Trump just *walked* to St John’s Church pic.twitter.com/Z8hIFNb0F9 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 1, 2020

Read: Canada's Justin Trudeau rejects Donald Trump's demand to invite Russia for G7 summi

Washington DC Mayor calls it 'shameful'

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has called the US law enforcement's act as 'Shameful'. Taking to Twitter, he said that he had imposed a curfew at 7 pm, however, the federal police used "munitions" on the peaceful protestors around 25 minutes before. He further urged the Washington DC residents to go home and stay safe.

I imposed a curfew at 7pm. A full 25 minutes before the curfew & w/o provocation, federal police used munitions on peaceful protestors in front of the White House, an act that will make the job of @DCPoliceDept officers more difficult. Shameful!



DC residents — Go home. Be safe — Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC at 7 pm (@MurielBowser) June 2, 2020

Read: Autopsy vs Autopsy on George Floyd: State says 'Disease'; new finding says 'asphyxiation'

Protests against George Floyd's death

George Floyd's tragic death has not only angered millions across the world but it has also fueled a fresh wave of protests in various US states. Several protestors also converged outside the White House shouting "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe". The focus of the protests is the alleged institutional bigotry and consequent brutality in American police forces. Meanwhile, several police squads have also joined the protestors in order to express their stand against police brutality and racism.

On Sunday, as many as 40 cities and Washington DC across the United States imposed curfews in response to the continuing protests. According to international media reports, around 5,000 National Guard members have been activated in 15 states, as well as in Washington DC, along with 2,000 other members who are prepared to activate if needed. Meanwhile, around 4,000 people across the US States have been arrested during the protests.

Read: Donald Trump to deploy military against 'angry mobs' protesting George Floyd's death

George Floyd's death

Police officer Derek Chauvin had handcuffed George Floyd and made him beg for breath after arresting him in Minnesota. In a video of the incident that went viral all over the social media, Chauvin was kneeling on Floyd's neck which resulted in his death. According to Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (MDPS) John Harrington, the police officer has been fired from his job and has been taken into custody by the criminal bureau. He added that a trial for the case will begin soon, with the officer facing third-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

Read: Facebook employees stage virtual walkout over inaction regrading Trump's posts