Autopsy Vs Autopsy On George Floyd: State Says 'Disease'; New Finding Says 'asphyxiation'

An independent autopsy which was commissioned by George Floyd's family found that Floyd died with mechanical asphyxia due to sustained pressure on his neck and back. According to international media reports, Floyd sustained pressure on the right side of his carotid artery which impeded blood flow to the brain, and weight on his back impeded his ability to breathe.

However, the independent autopsy reports contradict the Hennepin County autopsy report which stated that heart disease, hypertension, and potential intoxicants contributed to Floyd's death. Meanwhile, a preliminary report had found that "no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation."

George Floyd's death

Police officer Derek Chauvin had handcuffed George Floyd and made him beg for breath after arresting him in Minnesota. In a video of the incident that went viral all over the social media, Chauvin was kneeling on Floyd's neck which resulted in his death. According to Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (MDPS) John Harrington, the police officer has been fired from his job and has been taken into custody by the criminal bureau. He added that a trial for the case will begin soon, with the officer facing third-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

Protests against George Floyd's death

George Floyd's tragic death has not only angered millions across the world but it has also fueled a fresh wave of protests in various US states. Several protestors also converged outside the White House shouting "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe". The focus of the protests is the alleged institutional bigotry and consequent brutality in American police forces. Meanwhile, several police squads have also joined the protestors in order to express their stand against police brutality and racism.

On Sunday, as many as 40 cities and Washington DC across the United States imposed curfews in response to the continuing protests. According to international media reports, around 5,000 National Guard members have been activated in 15 states, as well as in Washington DC, along with 2,000 other members who are prepared to activate if needed. Meanwhile, around 4,000 people across the US States have been arrested during the protests.

(With ANI inputs)