Trump's Turnberry Golf Course Will Not Host R&A Championships After US Capitol Riots

In the latest blow for US President Donald Trump who is spending his closing days at the White House, the Royal and Ancient Golf Club (R&A) on January 11 announced that it had no plans of hosting any further golf championships at the famous Trump Turnberry golf course in Scotland. Following the US Capitol riots, while Democrats are proceeding the historic impeachment against Trump for the second time, his golfing world appeared to distance itself from the out-voted President who is now facing backlash for ‘inciting’ his supporters that led to the killing of at least four people.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said in a statement, “We had no plans to stage any of our championships at Turnberry and will not do so in the foreseeable future.”

“We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances,” he added.

Please see a statement from The R&A regarding Turnberry.



Read more 👉 https://t.co/DtYhpg3bGd pic.twitter.com/YhonCHYn71 — The R&A (@RandA) January 11, 2021

Read - Donald Trump Should Be Removed From 'Home Alone 2', Demand Fans On Twitter

Read - 'Beyond Monstrous': Manatee Found In Florida With ‘Trump’ Etched Into Its Back

PGA America out of Trump’s Golf Club

R&A’s announcement came as Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) of America scrapped its plans of hosting the 2022 PGA Championship at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey. As per reports, PGA America cited the harm it might cause to the organisation’s reputation as the reason behind the drastic move impacting the outgoing US President Donald Trump especially after the riots and impeachment hearing.

PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh reportedly told the local channels that the organisation finds themselves in a political situation, not of their making. Waugh said that after the events in the US Capitol, the organisation had to protect their image and brand, and holding the event in Bedminster could have had irreparable damage.

Further, according to an Associated Press report, PGA President Jim Richerson has even revealed that the board had chosen to exercise its right to “terminate the agreement” with Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey. This is the second time in just over five years PGA America removed one of its events from a Trump course.

Read - House Speeding To Impeach Trump For Capitol 'insurrection'

Read - Sacha Baron Cohen Wants Donald Trump To Be Banned From YouTube After Facebook & Twitter