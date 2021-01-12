Sacha Baron Cohen Wants Donald Trump To Be Banned From YouTube After Facebook & Twitter

Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen has taken to Twitter in order to urge officials at Alphabet, namely Susan Wojcicki and Sundar Pichai to ban President Donald Trump from their video sharing service, YouTube. The actor, who has developed a reputation for his more than vocal nature, especially with regards to the matters in connection with Donald Trump, tagged the two CEO's in a tweet which saw him requesting the two to take down the outgoing President's YouTube account for good, after all the other social media platforms have either restricted his activities on their platform or permanently suspended him for the same. Sacha Baron Cohen considers banning Trump from using every social media platform as a necessary step towards saving democracy. The tweet can be found below.

Also Read: Sacha Baron Cohen's Abandoned Plan To Prank My Pillow Guy In 'Borat 2' Revealed

The Tweet:

Virtually every social media company has removed Trump...EXCEPT YouTube.



Trump's YouTube channel is STILL showing videos of his election lies to MILLIONS of people!



Retweet and tell @Google, @sundarpichai, @YouTube, @SusanWojcicki--do the right thing! #BanTrumpSaveDemocracy pic.twitter.com/GHiUJqnTbw — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 11, 2021

Also Read: Sacha Baron Cohen Hints That 'Borat 3' Is Unlikely To Happen Anytime Soon

In the past, Sacha Baron Cohen was seen expressing his gratitude towards whosoever contributed towards the banishment of Donald Trump from Facebook through his Twitter account. The tweet below sees the writer/actor/comedian calling the event one of the biggest in the history of social media. The tweet was posted by him on 9 January.

The Tweet:

This is the most important moment in the history of social media.



The world’s largest platforms have banned the world's biggest purveyor of lies, conspiracies and hate.



To every Facebook and Twitter employee, user and advocate who fought for this--the entire world thanks you! pic.twitter.com/jihFaOA39G — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 9, 2021

Also Read: Sacha Baron Cohen Opens Up About The Main Purpose Of Filming 'Borat 2'; Read Here

Prior to the tweet above, he was also seen making an appeal to the CEO of Twitter for boycotting Trump on the platform, which, as is known to many, turned out to be a successful endeavor. The tweet below, in addition to the appeal that Cohen made, sees Cohen implying that Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, is equally responsible for the lives lost during the ongoing US Capitol Building rots as his platform was used by Trump to spread what he considers to be hate-filled propaganda messages. The tweet can be found below.

.@Twitter, @jack--



5 people are dead because of Trump's election lies--lies you helped spread!



How many more have to die before you ban Trump from Twitter?!



Today, civil rights groups are calling on you to do the right thing!#BanTrumpSaveDemocracy https://t.co/xuugQ5UQ1z pic.twitter.com/R4RQH9yquF — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 8, 2021

Also Read: When Ryan Seacrest's Tuxedo Was Covered With Ash, Courtesy Of Sacha Baron Cohen

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.