Donald Trump Should Be Removed From 'Home Alone 2', Demand Fans On Twitter

Fans of the popular Hollywood movie Home Alone 2: Lost in New York have taken to Twitter with a rather unusual demand. The netizens are calling for Trump’s cameo to be edited out from the movie in light of the US Capitol riots. Following the US Capitol riots, Twitter had also suspended Donald Trump’s Twitter account as well.

Donald Trump in Home Alone 2

In Home Alone 2 Lost in New York, Donald Trump was seen in a brief role. In the cult classic film, the former US President was seen telling the protagonist how to get to the hotel lobby. Watch the clip from the movie below.

Donald Trump's cameo in Home Alone 2

Netizens demand to remove Donald Trump's cameo

As another example of cancel culture, fans flooded the social media platform demanding that the scene be cut from the movie. While several fans stated that he can also be replaced by someone else in the movie, some fans suggested names like Danny Devito and Christopher Plummer to replace Trump in the film. Check out some of the tweets by netizens below.

Home Alone 2 is trending? I fixed that scene in it pic.twitter.com/6duIc4fvCI — Beb loves Loki (@hometoharryx) January 9, 2021

Instead of removing Trump from Home Alone 2 they added a weird guy warning Kevin not to talk to him pic.twitter.com/NojtYNO2Ht — richie owens (@iamRichieOwens) January 9, 2021

I won’t rest until he is removed from that scene in Home Alone 2 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 8, 2021

I can’t believe one of the extras from “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” was kicked off twitter 😱 pic.twitter.com/z9JMdXxXVc — 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐬 (@hgoldbach) January 9, 2021

BREAKING NEWS:

Donald Trump to be digitally replaced in HOME ALONE 2 with actor, Christopher Plummer. — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) January 9, 2021

NOW digitally replace the Home Alone 2 cameo with one of Dolly Parton 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/T1ATVSxfkC — Glen Scott (@glenrules) January 9, 2021

Digitally remove him from Home Alone 2 next — Joseph Longo (@josephlongo_) January 8, 2021

BREAKING: Christopher Plummer will now tell Kevin where the lobby is in Home Alone 2 — Arturo R. Garcia (@aboynamedart) January 9, 2021

Donald Trump Twitter ban

Twitter Safety revealed on the social media platform why have they suspended Donald Trump’s account permanently. They stated that after close review of recent Tweets from the outgoing President’s account and the events it led to, they are taking action against his account. Moreover, the platform feels that Trump’s account must be suspended due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

On Wednesday, Twitter has updated its violent threats policy as well. They further stated, “Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open”. Check out the tweets about the same below.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. https://t.co/NrANZJcAfo — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open. https://t.co/ZcbhDEAYjH — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

Donald Trump's shows

Donald Trump has made several cameo appearances in films and television shows. He has been seen in films like Ghosts Can’t Do It, The Little Rascals, Across the Sea of Time, The Associate, Celebrity and Zoolander. Recently, he was seen in Fear City: New York vs The Mafia, which released on Netflix.

