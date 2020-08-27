Turkey Accuses France Of Escalating Tensions In Eastern Mediterranean Amid Stiff Standoff

Amidst rising tensions between two NATO allies, Turkey has blamed France for the rising tensions in the eastern Mediterranean and between Turkey and Greece. Both nations are currently embroiled in a standoff over the offshore energy exploration rights of eastern Mediterranean. The accusation comes just as foreign ministers from other European Union nations were scheduled to meet in Berlin in an attempt to de-escalate the situation between the two countries and find an acceptable solution.

World leaders advocate dialogue between allies

As per reports, the foreign ministers from the EU nations were believed to debate about possible sanctions that would persuade Turkey to make compromises regarding its claim to energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean. Multiple foreign nations have now also become involved in the rising tensions with Germany engaging in ‘shuttle diplomacy’, and US President Donald Trump reportedly having separate conversations with Ankara and Athens.

Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has reportedly slammed France as it is about to join Italy, Greece and Cyprus in military exercises in the Mediterranean in an apparent show of force. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has revealed that he is maintaining constant contact with Greece and Turkey and that the resolving of issues between the two allies through dialogue and diplomacy was in ‘everyone’s interest’.

The dispute in the eastern Mediterranean stems from the fact that Greece believes that the small Greek islands that are located near Turkey’s coasts should not be taken into account when deciding maritime boundaries, this claim had been vehemently disputed by Turkey. Turkey has repeatedly accused Greece of trying to take a larger than its appropriate share of the resources present in the eastern Mediterranean.

On August 26, Turkish President Erdogan stated that Turkey would not willingly hand over something that legitamely belongs to them and would use all available resources to counter illegitimate claims, on the other hand Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis has stated that Greece plans to extend its territorial waters along the eastern coastline, as is its legal right.

Trump urges dialogue

US President Donald Trump recently held a telephonic conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wherein he expressed concern over the rising tensions between the two NATO allies, Turkey and Greece, in the eastern Mediterranean. The US President during the call reportedly urged the Greek Prime Minister to engage in dialogue with Turkey and resolve the issue amicably.

