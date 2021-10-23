Turkey Begins Procedure To Purchase F-16 Jets From US, Says Defence Minister

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Saturday said that Ankara had launched the procedure to purchase F-16 fighter jets from the United States. According to Sputnik, Akar said that the “technical work” had begun on the supply of F-16 aircraft, adding that the defence ministry is monitoring the process. “The strengthening of Turkey also means strengthening the defence of NATO,” the Turkish defence said.

Earlier this month, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said that the US had offered to sell F-16 aircraft to his nation as a return for its investment in the F-35 programme, from which Ankara was removed. It is to mention that Turkey had caused a rift with the United States after it bought Russia’s S-400 air defence systems. In response, Washington cancelled the sale of F-35 jets to Turkey, claiming that Ankara could leak military secrets to Russia. The US had reportedly even sent an official notification to Turkey about its exclusion from the production programme of the latest F-35 fighter jets.

US-Turkey tensions

Now, the latest statement from the Turkis defence ministry comes after Erdogan on 20 October said that Ankara is determined to get back funds the US owes to Ankara for the scrapped F-35s program in July 2019. Turkey paid $1.4 billion to the US in a deal to upgrade its fleet with F-35 jets which were never delivered as Washington stalled the contract over Turkey’s Russian missile defence system S-400s purchase. “Turkey is working on reimbursement for the F-35 payment," Erdogan said.

However, in response to the Turkish minister, the US clarified this week that it has made no official financing offer to Ankara for the sale of F-16 warplanes. "We would refer you to the Turkish government to speak to its defence procurement plans. What I can say is the United States has not made any financing offers on Turkey's F-16 request," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a White House presser. Furthermore, Price stressed that such defence deals such as the sale of F-16 fighter jets first needs approval from the US State Department and Congress, adding that the US Defense Department has been in consultations with Turkey on the blocked order of F-35 fighter planes but financing options for F-16 were not on the table.

“The Department of Defense does remain in consultations with Turkey on the F-35 programme. Turkish officials have publicly acknowledged their interest in purchasing F-16 aircraft. We would refer you to the Turkish Government to speak to its defense procurement plans,” Price said.

(Image: AP/Twitter)