Turkey, Kazakhstan Might Resume Flights In June As Coronavirus Cases Drop

Amid the lessening threat of the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey and Kazakhstan have announced that passenger flights may resume between the two starting in late June. Kazakhstan, which shares a border with China ended its state of emergency last week. Meanwhile, Turkey, on May 23, re-imposed a 24-hour curfew in the view of Eid al–Fitr celebrations.

The decision was made on a telephonic call between the Kazak minister of foreign affairs and his Turkish counterpart earlier this week. According to reports, if successful, the flights would mark first international travel in Kazakhstan, since the nation first suspended it in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. This comes as the Asian nation is set to resume domestic flight staring form May 25.

Meanwhile, Turkey had suspended all international flights from March 27 while domestic flights were suspended on May 1. Turkey, where tourism accounts for a large share of GDP has been pacing fast towards an economic downfall. As per John Hopkins University, 1,55,686 cases have been reported in Turkey while a total of 4,308 people have died. In Kazakhstan, a total of 8,322 people have tested positive while 35 people have died due to the infection.

Read: Turkey Detains Man For Hanging British Flag-designed Towel

Read: Turkey’s Senior Citizens Allowed Out For Second Sunday

Turkey eases coronavirus restrictions

Turkey eased some restrictions last week. According to reports, citizens coming from abroad were earlier being quarantined for 14 days in student dorms, they were being monitored closely for any signs of COVID-19. But due to the easing of restrictions, citizens coming from abroad will go through medical checks and be allowed to quarantine themselves for 14 days at their respective homes.

Other easing measures that have gone into effect in Turkey are the opening of malls, barbershops and hairdressers. The number of provinces under lockdown on weekends and national holidays has dropped from 31 to 15. According to reports, Turkey’s Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy on May 16 claimed that he hoped that domestic tourism in the country would resume from May 28 onwards if the downward trend of COVID-19 case continued.

Read: When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020 In Turkey? Details About The Specific Day And Its Significance

Read: Turkey Eases COVID-19 Restrictions For Citizens Coming From Abroad

(Image credits: AP)