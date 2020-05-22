When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020 In Turkey? Details About The Specific Day And Its Significance

Eid is one of the biggest celebrations that happen in Turkey. The festival is celebrated according to the appearance on the new moon, which marks the end of the Ramadan month. In the year 2020, Eid Al-Fitr will be celebrated between May 24, 2020, (Sunday) and May 26, (Tuesday). It is only celebrated on one of the two days but the final day is only fixed after observing the appearance of a full moon.

When is Eid Al-Fitr 2020 in Turkey?

Eid Al-Fitr 2020 will be celebrated on May 24, 25, or 26 in Turkey. The day comes after the month of Ramadan according to the Islamic calendar. On a day prior to the mentioned dates, the moon is extensively observed and the day of celebration is decided accordingly. People longingly wait for the holy day as it brings an end to the 30-day fasting routine which is observed to understand the sufferings and grief of the less fortunate in society have to go through.

Eid Al-fitr significance

Eid Al-Fitr is celebrated every year after the thirty days of Ramadan come to end. Devotees observe complete fasting from dusk to dawn while they indulge themselves in praying to Allah during the holy month. The Eid that follows brings in happiness and celebrations after devoting themselves to God and taking away learnings from it. This day resembles celebration for the hard work and dedication that the people have put in through fasting, prayers and donations.

Eid Al-Fitr celebration

Eid Al-Fitr is celebrated mainly with a feast while people spend time with their family and friends. On the morning of Eid Al-Fitr, people offer special prayers in unison, early in the morning after donning fresh and new clothes to mark the happiness. People pray for the well-being of every person on the planet while also making an attempt at helping the poor through donations. Families and friends gather to have lunch together which is usually the celebratory feast which has delicacies and dishes of all kind. However, in the current COVID 19 related situation, gatherings have been forbidden due to which people are expected to celebrate the auspicious day at home without gathering for feast or prayer.

