Turkish Police Fire Tear Gas As Crowd Gathered To Celebrate Women's Day

Turkish police on March 9 fired tear gas on dozens of women in central Istanbul, international media reported. These women were part of the larger group which unsuccessfully tried to march across the city on March 8 to celebrate International Women’s Day.

According to an international news agency, a few hundred women, on Sunday evening, flocked at Taksim Square in Istanbul with banners and flags in a bid to celebrate International Women’s day. However, the police formed a human blockade and stopped them from marching eventually foiling their move to celebrate the occasion. The forces reportedly stopped women from entering Istiklal Street which led to a large part of the crowd dispersing by night.

Ali Yerlikaya, Istanbul’s governor ordered to close down the Taksim Metro station and nearby Sishane station, international media reported. He also announced that all roads leading to the main square would be blocked. Meanwhile, the governor’s office in an official statement released to the public said, “All roads leading to Taksim Square and Istiklal Street will be closed as these places are not classified as designated areas for assembly and demonstrations according to law.” However, the government allowed some non-governmental organisations to celebrate the occasion around the city but it did not grant permission for a public gathering in Istklala street, international media reported.

'Generation Equality'

The International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8 in a bid to celebrate the women's movement and struggle for equality. This year the day is celebrated in the wake of the 25th anniversary of Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which is termed by the UN Women as the 'most visionary agenda for women's right and empowerment everywhere'. According to the UN Women, the theme for this year is 'I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights'.

The International Women's Day further endorses the need and necessity to knowledge every woman in every aspect of life, be it in the household or in the public domain. UN Women, with their Generation Equality campaign, is also bringing together people of every gender, age, ethnicity, race, religion and country to drive actions that will create the gender-equal world. The organisation also aims to mobilize to end gender-based violence.

