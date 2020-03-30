'They Must Pay!': Trump Tells Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Cough Up For Security In US

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, had recently decided to leave the United Kingdom and move to Canada, in a high-profile decision. However, in a recent development, the erstwhile royals appeared to have shifted their base to the US. Taking note of the development, US President Donald Trump on Saturday has said that the United States administration will not pay for the security of the royal couple adding that the couple will have to bear the expenses for their security.

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Reportedly, a spokesperson for the couple has said that they have no plans to ask the US government for security resources and have arranged for a private security detail. In January, the Royal Couple decided to step down from their royal duties and hence they wouldn't be entitled to receive public funds from the monarchy's funding mechanism.

It is reported that the couple seemed to have moved from Vancouver Island to Los Angeles last week ahead of Canada's border closure due to Coronavirus. Meghan Markle was raised in Los Angeles and her mother continues to lives there.

The couple shocked the royal family in early January with an announcement they would be stepping down from their roles as senior royals, in order to gain freedom from the intense media scrutiny that has followed them for several years. Prince Harry's father Prince Charles has recently tested positive for the Coronavirus.

