Coronavirus: Trump Extends 'social Distancing' Guidelines In US; Says 'death Rate To Peak'

US President Donald Trump warned of an impending peak in the Coronavirus deaths and extended the social distancing guidelines in the United States. The guidelines in the wake of the COVID-19 have been extended until April 30. The previous guidelines announced two weeks ago are set to expire on March 30. Over the past week, Trump was keen to relax them and had also suggested that on April 12, Easter the US would return back to normalcy.

The guidelines suggest to limit on mass gatherings and avoid any gatherings of over 10 people, it further urgez people of older age to stay at home. "The better you do the faster this whole nightmare will end. Therefore we will be extending our guidelines to April 30," he said while announcing the extension.

READ| From no lockdown to 'reviving economy': 5 ways Trump botched US response to Coronavirus

"The peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks. The peak, the highest rate of death rates. Nothing would be worse than declaring victory. Therefore, the next two weeks and during this period, it is very important that everyone strongly follow the guidelines," Donald Trump said.

The peak of this virus' death rate is likely to hit in two weeks.



We MUST stay the course and keep following the guidelines.



"Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won." pic.twitter.com/djS7bzxnvC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 29, 2020

Trump, who has largely avoided talk of potential death and infection rates, cited projection models that said potentially 2.2 million people or more could have died had the country not put social distancing measures in place.

Coronavirus in US

Leading the number of global positive cases of Coronavirus, the United States has become the new epicenter of the pandemic surpassing China, Italy, and Iran. With 141,854 cases (6 AM IST), the Donald Trump administration faced momentous criticism for failing to contain the outbreak. From downplaying the Coronavirus threat to disregarding intelligence reports and calling to revive the economy amid a health crisis, Trump over the period has been accused of jeopardising the health crisis. or most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

(With AP inputs)

READ| Donald Trump says 'Don't be a cutie pie' to reporter asking about Coronavirus ventilators

WATCH: US President Trump ignores social distancing, passes pens to key Coronavirus staff