Twitter Schools Newspaper After It Misspells Sundar Pichai's Name

Google CEO Sundar Pichai took over the reins of Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, and made headlines on the front page of newspapers across the world. But a global daily made a glaring error while spelling his name that led to numerous jokes and few even schooled the newspaper for the blunder.

Pichai or 'Pinchai'?

The Wall Street Journal, on its front page of December 4 edition, misspelt Sundar Pichai’s last name as “Pinchai”. "Page and Brin hand over management of search-giant's parent, Alphabet, to Pinchai,” wrote the New York-based daily below its headline “Google's Founders Give Up Top Jobs”. The newspaper tweeted its e-version from its official Twitter account and social media quick to notice the error. While many people called it "shameful" and "disrespectful", few netizens found it funny and shared jokes and memes.

It makes me feel slightly better about a newspaper here captioning my pic Kinral Minral. If Wall Street Journal can get Sundar Pichai's name wrong.... https://t.co/HQVoldAOTh — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) December 5, 2019

Utterly shameful to get @sundarpichai's name misspelled in the lead Page 1 headline of the day in print. https://t.co/9BkujW3xqg — Raju Narisetti (@raju) December 4, 2019

One Twitterati found irony in the spelling error since the company is named 'Alphabet'. Another user eventually found several articles of the Wall Street Journal where it had misspelt Pichai as ‘Pinchai’.

The @wsj appears to have a real problem with @sundarpichai's name. This is really ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/xmKPaG2jMC — Raju Narisetti (@raju) December 4, 2019

On December 3, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from the leadership position and Sundar Pichai took over. Pichai ensured that the transition won't affect the Alphabet structure or the work.

"I will continue to be very focused on Google and the deep work we’re doing to push the boundaries of computing and build a more helpful Google for everyone. At the same time, I’m excited about Alphabet and its long term focus on tackling big challenges through technology," wrote the new Alphabet Inc. CEO.

