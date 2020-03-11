The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Twitter Suspends Accounts Of Users Sharing Lyrics Of Baby Keem's Song, Rapper Responds

Rest of the World News

Twitter is banning users for sharing song lyrics from American Rapper Baby Keem. Fans of Baby Keem were handed out temporary bans for posting lyrics.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Twitter suspending accounts for sharing song lyrics

American Rapper Baby Keem has responded to Twitter over temporarily banning his fans for sharing lyrics from his songs. As per reports, his fans were handed suspensions for sharing lyrics from the song Orange Soda on Twitter. Twitter termed the lyrics to be hateful conducts that went against its community guidelines.

'Free my Dawgs'

The song Orange Soda that the people were sharing is one of the rapper's most popular works. In January the song became the artist's first song to enter Billboard Hot 100 after it secured the 98th sport. The song was released as a part of his second mixtape which is called Die for My B***h. It was released in 2019.

The rapper in a tweet claimed it was totally unfair to put his fans in 'Twitter jail' for sharing lyrics from his most famous songs. According to reports, Twitter banned many people for sharing the lyrics from the song. 

 

Read: Conor McGregor Spills Beans On His Nickname 'Notorious', Mentions Rapper Notorious B.I.G

Read: Tupac Shakur To Jay Z; Old-school Rappers Who Changed The World Of Hip-hop And Rap

 


Understandably the rapper's fans were quite upset and they made their feeling known on twitter.

 

 

Read: 50 Cent Tries To Rope In Chris Brown & Roddy Rich To Finish Late Rapper Pop Smoke's Album

Read: Ex RSS Ideologue Moves PIL Over Fake News; HC Issues Notice To Facebook, Twitter, Google

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Pakistan
PAKISTAN F-16 CRASHES
Pralhad Joshi
JOSHI ON SCINDIA'S RESIGNATION
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Coronavirus scare to push 'Sooryavanshi', '83' release ahead? Producer answers
SOORYAVANSHI, 83 TO BE POSTPONED?
DK Shivakumar
DK SHIVAKUMAR ON SCINDIA EXIT
Scindia
SUDHANSHU TRIVEDI REACTS