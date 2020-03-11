Twitter Suspends Accounts Of Users Sharing Lyrics Of Baby Keem's Song, Rapper Responds

American Rapper Baby Keem has responded to Twitter over temporarily banning his fans for sharing lyrics from his songs. As per reports, his fans were handed suspensions for sharing lyrics from the song Orange Soda on Twitter. Twitter termed the lyrics to be hateful conducts that went against its community guidelines.

'Free my Dawgs'

The song Orange Soda that the people were sharing is one of the rapper's most popular works. In January the song became the artist's first song to enter Billboard Hot 100 after it secured the 98th sport. The song was released as a part of his second mixtape which is called Die for My B***h. It was released in 2019.

The rapper in a tweet claimed it was totally unfair to put his fans in 'Twitter jail' for sharing lyrics from his most famous songs. According to reports, Twitter banned many people for sharing the lyrics from the song.

So like... if you quote Baby Keem lyrics they put you in twitter jail? Free my dawgs 😤 — baby keem (@babykeem_) March 6, 2020

smh it’s sad out here pic.twitter.com/wmXeULJzI8 — doja cat stan (@metalman_69) March 6, 2020

Read: Conor McGregor Spills Beans On His Nickname 'Notorious', Mentions Rapper Notorious B.I.G

Read: Tupac Shakur To Jay Z; Old-school Rappers Who Changed The World Of Hip-hop And Rap

I’ve been suspended all day for tweeting baby keem lyrics. — Na$ty E (@CGOGCB) October 11, 2019

It happened to me @PowersPleasant tweeted a lyric and I replied with the next line and I got suspended for 12 hours lol it was wack — 𝖲𝗍𝗈𝗋𝗆 𝖣𝗎𝖼𝗄 ☾ (@_moooooose42) March 6, 2020



Understandably the rapper's fans were quite upset and they made their feeling known on twitter.

Put me in Twitter jail and throw the key away then — will | pgLang (@crackseason) March 6, 2020

THE AUDACITY — Kristal (@kkristtallg) March 6, 2020

Free em — (100%) THE HOUSE IS BURNING🏠🔥 (@SunnyZXLTRXN) March 6, 2020

Read: 50 Cent Tries To Rope In Chris Brown & Roddy Rich To Finish Late Rapper Pop Smoke's Album

Read: Ex RSS Ideologue Moves PIL Over Fake News; HC Issues Notice To Facebook, Twitter, Google