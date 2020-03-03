50 Cent Tries To Rope In Chris Brown & Roddy Rich To Finish Late Rapper Pop Smoke's Album

A number of fellow rappers and artists took to their social media to pay tribute to Pop Smoke after the rapper's untimely death. Similarly, 50 Cent took to his Instagram to share a sweet post for the rapper who had originated from New York. He shared a picture on him on his private jet.

50 Cent also mentioned that he was continuously listening to Pop Smoke while he was travelling. He felt moved by his songs and has decided to executive produce and finish his album for him. 50 Cent also shared a couple of pictures of other artists on his Instagram to ask for their help to complete Pop Smoke’s album.

50 Cent might complete Pop Smoke's album with Roddy Rich & Chris Brown

50 Cent took to his Instagram to announce that he is going to produce and complete Pop Smoke’s album for him. 50 also shared a picture of Roddy Rich and Chris Brown to ask them to collaborate for Smoke’s album. He asked the No Guidance singer for his help and also wondered what exactly Chris Brown did to his hair. A news publishing house reached out to Pop Smoke’s manager and asked him if he was on board for 50’s efforts. Steven Victor confirmed that he is fully on-board with the Candy Shop singer taking the lead on completing his protege's album.

