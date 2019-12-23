The Debate
Twitter Swoons Over Heartwarming Video Of Obama's Interaction With A 3 Month-old Baby

Rest of the World News

Former President of the United States, Barack Obama left twitter in tears after a video of him interacting with a 3-month-old baby went viral over social media

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai |
Barack Obama

Former President of the United States, Barack Obama left twitter in tears after a video of him interacting with a baby went viral over social media. In the video, the former president can be seen walking up to a family to interact with their 3-month-old baby. The clip that lasts 25-seconds was shared by a Twitter user, Andrea Jones who is the baby's aunt. 

Read: Women are better leaders than men: Obama on political leadership

The heartwarming video is from Hawaii's Marine corps base Kaneohe bay golf course where Obama was playing golf, however, the former President decided to walk from his van when he spotted a little baby asking, "Who is this cutie pie?" Obama then takes her into his arms after knowing her name and says "Hi Riley. She is a cutie Pie. How are you doing Riley?" He then kisses the forehead of little Riley. 

Read: After Trump mocks Greta Thunberg, Michelle Obama comes in support

Twitterati gush over the video

As soon as the video was posted Twitterati swooned over the former President as reactions poured in from across the globe. Here are some of them. 

Read: Obama says Paris climate deal is still the way forward

Read: ‘Obamacare’ sign-up deadline is extended following glitches

Published:
COMMENT
