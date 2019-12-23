Twitter Swoons Over Heartwarming Video Of Obama's Interaction With A 3 Month-old Baby

Former President of the United States, Barack Obama left twitter in tears after a video of him interacting with a baby went viral over social media. In the video, the former president can be seen walking up to a family to interact with their 3-month-old baby. The clip that lasts 25-seconds was shared by a Twitter user, Andrea Jones who is the baby's aunt.

President Obama gracefully walked up and asked to hold my niece Riley. He was golfing in Hawaii. My niece is the GOAT period. #Hawaii #obama #President #MichelleObama pic.twitter.com/u6gmhGqzx4 — Andrea Jones (@itsanicholle) December 19, 2019

The heartwarming video is from Hawaii's Marine corps base Kaneohe bay golf course where Obama was playing golf, however, the former President decided to walk from his van when he spotted a little baby asking, "Who is this cutie pie?" Obama then takes her into his arms after knowing her name and says "Hi Riley. She is a cutie Pie. How are you doing Riley?" He then kisses the forehead of little Riley.

Twitterati gush over the video

As soon as the video was posted Twitterati swooned over the former President as reactions poured in from across the globe. Here are some of them.

Look at how that sweet angel just stares into his eyes. She knows he's a good soul.



Beautiful moment with two beautiful human beings.



As it should be. — Annmarie - That girl (@Middleinamerica) December 19, 2019

Have watched this a dozen times now.

And it makes me weep now, fully aware of what we have today.

Barack Obama is the greatest President of my life. — Just Elizabeth (@Eiggam5955) December 20, 2019

That eye-to-eye contact between POTUS and baby Riley is called en face position. In obstetrics, a position in which the mother and infant are face to face. This position encourages eye contact and is conducive to attachment. President Obama knows how to communicate! Sure miss him — Kathy Higgins Jeffers (@KathyJeffers3) December 19, 2019

This picture says 1000 words! pic.twitter.com/7x05NGd4rP — Ole Granny (@OleGranny2) December 20, 2019

