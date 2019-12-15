After Trump Mocks Greta Thunberg, Michelle Obama Comes In Support

Former First lady of the United States Michelle Obama has come in support of climate activist Greta Thunberg after she was mocked by the US President Donald Trump. Obama advised Thunberg that she should ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering on for her contribution. Donald Trump took a jibe at Greta after she was named Time's Person of the Year.

.@GretaThunberg, don’t let anyone dim your light. Like the girls I’ve met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all. Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 13, 2019

Donald Trump posted a tweet to ridicule Greta Thunberg as he wrote that the Swedish teenager must work on her anger management issue and then go to a movie with a friend. He also asked Greta to chill. Following Trump's tweet, Greta Thunberg changed her bio on Twitter to take a jibe at the president of the United States. Greta wrote, "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend."

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Donald Trump's vicious attack came after the 16-year-old bashed world leaders for ignoring the danger of climate change. While speaking at the United Nations in September, Greta expressed her anger and said that she shouldn't be up there speaking on climate change rather she should go back to school. She also accused world leaders of stealing her childhood and dreams with their empty words.

Donald Trump had previously ditched the idea of climate change and called it a hoax. The United States is one of the three major contributors to carbon emissions, including India and China. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that big emitters will have to take responsibility before it's too late, US, India, and China must understand their larger role in combating climate change.

