Twitter To Take Action Against Those Spreading Misinformation On COVID-19 Vaccine

Twitter on Monday started labeling tweets that include misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and said it would also eventually remove accounts that repeatedly violate its rules. The micro-blogging site also announced that they have started using human reviewers to assess whether tweets violate its policy against coronavirus vaccine misinformation.

Twitter had already banned some COVID-19 related misinformation in December, including falsehoods about how the virus spreads, whether masks are effective, and the risk of infection and death.

Twitter to educate people on content violation via 'Strike System'

"Through the use of the strike system, we hope to educate people on why certain content breaks our rules so they have the opportunity to further consider their behavior and their impact on the public conversation," their blog said.

Meanwhile, on February 26, Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey sent out a strong message and said that most social media entities are experiencing a 'significant trust deficit' as he pointed at the lack of transparency Twitter has' that has led to distrust from many of its users. Twitter intends to give people more control to moderate their interactions so 'a marketplace approach to relevant algorithms' can be enabled through which an open-source social media standard can be funded — so accountability, reliability, and choice will be of utmost importance.

