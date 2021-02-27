Is Kangana Ranaut 'shadow banned' on Twitter? Actor fires strong message to Jack Dorsey

Kangana Ranaut is not fond of Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey and doesn't mince her words in hitting out at the platform. Right from alleging reduction of followers, and slamming the platform’s alleged actions on some of her controversial tweets, the actor has often vented out. Recently, she claimed that she was being shadow banned on the platform, and alleged that this was because she tweeted in the interest of the nation.

Kangana Ranaut on being ‘shadow banned’ on Twitter

A netizen recently wrote to Twitter and tagging Kangana Ranaut’s account, asked why her account was being 'shadow banned.' Along with the tweet, he also posted an image of a platform to detect if someone was being shadow banned, a term to describe a user being partially banned by a platform, often leading to limiting of their posts’ reach and visiblity, without the user realising it.

Kangana responded by once again addressing Jack Dorsey as ‘chacha’ and sarcastically called him and his team as ‘promoters of free speech’. The Tanu Weds Manu star allreged that Twitter was ‘scared’ of her. She claimed that since they could not ‘suspend’ her, they were trying to stop her from ‘exposing them every day.’

The 33-year-old also stated that she was on the platform ‘for the nation’, and not to make followers or promote herself, and that ‘hurts them.’

I am shadow banned cos chacha @jack and his promoters of free speech @Twitter team is scared of me, they can’t suspend me but they can’t even let me keep exposing them every day, I am not here to catch followers or promote myself I am here for the nation and that hurts them 🙂 https://t.co/nNmY2uBDtn — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 27, 2021

Previously, Kangana had expressed her displeasure about her account being ‘temporarily’ restricted when she had posted a tweet on the controversy of web series Tandav. Even when she had just joined the platform, she had written that there was a ‘strong racket’ because of which ‘nationalists’’ like her had to struggle.

Kangana Ranaut also gave a shoutout to the homegrown Koo app by joining and praising the platform.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana recently completed a schedule of the action film Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh. The actor was seen all guns blazing in the poster and other behind-the-scenes moments of the movie.

