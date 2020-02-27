The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Twitter Comes Together To Wish Boy With Multiple Sclerosis A Happy Birthday

Rest of the World News

A heartwarming incident came into light when a Twitter user Adam Goldberg from Canada tweeted on February 24 announcing that his birthday was on February 26.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Twitter

A heartwarming incident came to light when a Twitter user Adam Goldberg tweeted on February 24 announcing that his birthday was on February 26. He added that nothing would make him happier than a "complete stranger" wishing him  Happy Birthday. Goldberg who hails from Ottawa, Canada wanted to see how many of his 378 followers and strangers will be wishing him this year. 

READ: China Changes Method Of Counting Coronavirus Patients Again

Goldberg raised donations to fight illness

After some time Adam again tweeted the same message to convey that his followers had increased to 382. But surprisingly, this time the number of likes on the tweet had increased from a mere 495 to 100.6K. Goldberg again came up with his new tweet informing his new followers that within four hours he has managed to receive more than 200 new followers. Goldberg who is also a Multiple Sclerosis patient raised donations to fight the disease. When people poured in messages to wish him a happy birthday, this time he tweeted again asking for people to donate to his MS Walk Campaign.

READ: Dwayne Johnson's Upcoming Movies That Fans Are Anticipating This Year

Over $1,500 has been raised

He thanked his new followers for wishing him. Goldberg then added how he felt and added that he did not expect his birthday to actually trend. He also mentioned that it was his best birthday ever. He also uploaded the screenshot of ‘Happy Birthday Adam’ trending on number 1 amongst the trends in Ottawa. In his final tweet, he wrote that he garnered nearly 10,000 followers; and added that over $1,500 has been raised for the Multiple Sclerosis Canada.

READ: Heartwarming! Alzheimer Patient Sings Song With Granddaughter, Watch Video

READ: Kids With Autism In UK Detained In “horrific” Conditions

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AKHILESH VISITS AZAM KHAN IN JAIL
JUSTICE S. MURALIDHAR ON TRANSFER
MAHA GOVT WITHDRAWS BHIMA-KOREGAON
DELHI VIOLENCE: CRIME BRANCH FORMED
SHOCKING FINDINGS AT TAHIR'S OFFICE
SONIA GANDHI MEETS PRESIDENT