Twitter Comes Together To Wish Boy With Multiple Sclerosis A Happy Birthday

A heartwarming incident came to light when a Twitter user Adam Goldberg tweeted on February 24 announcing that his birthday was on February 26. He added that nothing would make him happier than a "complete stranger" wishing him Happy Birthday. Goldberg who hails from Ottawa, Canada wanted to see how many of his 378 followers and strangers will be wishing him this year.

Twitter says I have 378 followers... I wonder how many of them will read this: Wednesday Feb 26 is my birthday. Nothing would make me happier than a complete stranger wishing me a Happy Birthday. Will my followers retweet this and will people respond? Only one way to find out... — Adam Goldberg (@cyberadam26) February 24, 2020

Happy Birthday Adam x — James Corden (@JKCorden) February 26, 2020

Goldberg raised donations to fight illness

After some time Adam again tweeted the same message to convey that his followers had increased to 382. But surprisingly, this time the number of likes on the tweet had increased from a mere 495 to 100.6K. Goldberg again came up with his new tweet informing his new followers that within four hours he has managed to receive more than 200 new followers. Goldberg who is also a Multiple Sclerosis patient raised donations to fight the disease. When people poured in messages to wish him a happy birthday, this time he tweeted again asking for people to donate to his MS Walk Campaign.

In just over 4 hours I have over 200 new followers. I love you all! Thanks to everyone that’s taken the time to wish me a Happy Birthday so far. This is #fantastic! — Adam Goldberg (@cyberadam26) February 26, 2020

These birthday wishes are awesome! Wanna help even more? Consider making a donation to my MS Walk Campaign, and help me get cured! #fums https://t.co/ZG9pLPmpcJ — Adam Goldberg (@cyberadam26) February 26, 2020

Again I didn’t expect my birthday to actually trend on here. This has to be probably be the #bestbirthdayever! — Adam Goldberg (@cyberadam26) February 26, 2020

Over $1,500 has been raised

He thanked his new followers for wishing him. Goldberg then added how he felt and added that he did not expect his birthday to actually trend. He also mentioned that it was his best birthday ever. He also uploaded the screenshot of ‘Happy Birthday Adam’ trending on number 1 amongst the trends in Ottawa. In his final tweet, he wrote that he garnered nearly 10,000 followers; and added that over $1,500 has been raised for the Multiple Sclerosis Canada.

Over 7 million impressions! As I approach 10,000 followers I want to thank everyone again for making this a wonderful day. Even better, over $1500 has been raised for the @MSSocietyCanada! You can still donate and help #endMS https://t.co/ZG9pLPmpcJ pic.twitter.com/XTW95KCQIq — Adam Goldberg (@cyberadam26) February 27, 2020

