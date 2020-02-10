Dwayne Johnson's Upcoming Movies That Fans Are Anticipating This Year

Dwayne Johnson is one of the highest-paid movie stars in the world. His extraordinary work ethic and determination have helped him reach this level. He started off his career as a professional wrestler at WWE but went on to achieve great heights in both WWE and in the Hollywood industry. His last movie was Jumanji: The Next Level that came out in December 2019, take a look at some of his upcoming movies.

Read Also: Dwayne Johnson's Workout Videos On Instagram Will Definitely Motivate You To Hit The Gym

Black Adam

It is one of the most anticipated movies of 2021. Dwayne Johnson is going to join the DCEU and will star as the infamous Black Adam. Director Jaume Collet-Serra is in talks to helm the project that will go on floors sometime in 2020, and release in 2021.

It will be a stand-alone Black Adam movie and not be a part of Shazaam as said earlier. Fans cannot wait to see Dwayne as Black Adam on the silver screens.

Read Also: WandaVision Teaser Starring Paul Bettany Released, Here's How Scott Dickerson Reacted

Jungle Cruise

Jungle Cruise is an upcoming American Fantasy Adventure film that is slated to release on July 24, 2020. The film will star Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in lead roles and is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. The plot of the movie will revolve around Disneyland's theme park with the same name where a small riverboat takes a group through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a hint of supernatural element.

Fast & Furious 10

The Fast And Furious 9 is slated to release on May 22, 2020, with Vin Diesel, John Cena, etc in lead roles. If speculations are to be trusted then the franchise has already planned out the 10th instalment. Dwayne Johnson to reunite with the rest of the crew in Fast & Furious 10 and the movie is rumoured to release in two parts.

Read Also: Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart Share A Strong Bond And These Instances Prove It

Read Also: Bob Marley Birth Anniversary: Three Lesser-known Facts That Every Fan Should Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.